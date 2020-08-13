Becky’s Affiliated: A guide to digital iGaming conferences for Q3 & Q4 2020

What an unbelievable year. Check out this 2020 conference reschedules post of mine from March…talk about wishful thinking! The good news is, despite the enormous amount of disruption that has been caused by COVID-19, digital events are truly taking off in our world.

While going digital was a baptism of fire for our beloved industry event organizers, now that we’re starting to get into the swing of things, our digital events are getting stronger and stronger by the day. In fact, since the organizers are doing such a good job, I think digital events are likely here to stay even when in-person events are up and running again.

With so much uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 at the moment, its extremely difficult to plan for anything that involves travel, so most of us are stuck with digital events for the time being. In fact, organizers such as SBC already went ahead and transitioned their remaining 2020 events to digital, apart from the SBC Awards in December.

As you can see below, we have no shortage of digital events coming our way and they provide a wonderful opportunity to absorb more content than ever, keep abreast of new products and companies and discover virtual networking opportunities. All of these perks are affordable, they’re convenient and we’ll be back on the in-person conference circuit again before you know its, so lets take advantage of these opportunities while they last.

Its also important to support our organizers in any way we can – they are working so incredibly hard to find innovative ways to connect us during a difficult and unprecedented time. Here’s a list of the upcoming digital events that I’m aware of, so sign yourself up, check out those sponsorship opps and CalvinAyre.com will “see” you there!

August:

CGS Cloud 2020, August 27th-28th

Celebrating its 10 year anniversary in 2020, the Caribbean Gaming Show or “CGS” has gone completely digital to provide delegates with the latest insights in the LatAm market from a land based and online gambling industry perspective.

September:

SBC Summit Barcelona Digital, September 8-11

Originally set to debut in Barcelona, SBC moved their inaugural global gambling industry summit online for 2020 and anticipate this event to attract over 10,000 attendees.

SiGMA LatAm, September 22-24

SiGMA’s inaugural LatAm-focused virtual event will focus on two main themes, SiGMA LatAm for the gambling industry and AIBC LatAm for the emerging tech industry.

October:

CoinGeek NYC, September 30-October 3

While this conference is not dedicated to the gambling industry, blockchain technology is set to disrupt the world as we know it and gambling companies are perfectly positioned to benefit. For the first time ever, this installment of the CoinGeek conference promises a special link-up between New York and London with a complete digital experience available to anyone around the world.

SBC Digital Summit Africa, October 6-7

Recently added to the SBC roster of digital events is an Africa-focused event, the largest virtual event dedicated to this up-and-coming region for the gambling industry.

European Gaming Congress, October 6-7

Taking place during the week long “Hipther Festival”, the all-digital European Gaming Congress is free to attend and regards itself as Europe’s largest Gaming Compliance gathering.

iGaming NEXT Online, October 13-15

The flagship event of the iGaming NEXT team will take place completely online this year, attracting over 5,000 delegates with a theme of “the adventure of change”.

BOS Europe Digital, October 21-22

This digital event, otherwise known as “Betting on Sports”, is dedicated to senior leaders and execs from the European sports betting industry.

November:

SBC Digital Summit CIS, November 4-5

For this inaugural digital event, SBC has joined forces with Sports Media Holding to tackle the most important gambling industry issues in the CIS region.

SiGMA Europe, November 17-19

As of the time of writing, SiGMA Europe is planning for in-person event at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre (MFCC) with all the necessary COVID-19 precautions, but there will be a digital component as well for those who are unable to travel.

December:

Betting on Sports America Digital, December 1-3

Originally rescheduled from April to December as an in-person event, BOS America has gone digital and represents the largest dedicated North America-facing sports betting industry event.

WGES, December 7-9

Rescheduled from its original dates in July, WGES is set to take place at the W Hotel in Barcelona in December, although the organizers are keeping a close eye on the COVID situation and will bring in a digital component if necessary.