Russian Poker adds to BetConstruct’s live games range

Amid the major gaming enthusiasm this summer, BetConstruct adapts the popular poker variation to its Gaming Suite as a new live casino addition.

The elaborate software design that went into the game development allows for an unlimited number of players at a single table since Russian Poker is played against the house.

Тhe context of the game is reduced to poker hands making it more a casino-based game than poker. This innovation from BetConstruct will deliver continuous betting actions with multiple gaming options and combination varieties within a single gameplay.

While it’s the freedom of switching and drawing cards to secure a winning combination which is at the heart of the player engagement, the operator’s major interest lies in having a strong representative for the casino in the face of a croupier. BetConstruct’s professional dealers are playing the game with just the right amount of skill and thrill to encourage a longer gameplay and more bets from players.

