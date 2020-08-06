European Gaming Congress merges with CEEGC to discuss 2020 in pioneering free event

Hipther Festival sets its sights on bringing together gaming, AI, fintech and blockchain

Thursday, 05th August 2020: European Gaming, Central and Eastern Europe’s leading betting and gaming media platform, is set to merge its two key conferences this year into a week-long digital extravaganza.

With the virtual edition of the European Gaming Congress 2020 taking place between Tuesday 6th and Wednesday 7th October, delegates will also be granted free access to the wider Hipther Festival taking place throughout the week from Monday to Friday, encompassing the fintech, blockchain and AI crossover.

Billed as Europe’s largest gaming compliance meeting of the year, the virtual European Gaming Congress will bring together EU / EEA and Balkan heavyweights to discuss the continent’s latest developments.

The two-day speaking track will be joined by representatives including the Maltese, French and Austrian regulators, as well as Altenar, Betano Stoiximan, Altenar, Nsoft, Focus Gaming News, Vixio, EGT interactive and Rombet.

While previous digital events for the gaming industry this year have focused heavily on networking and virtual booths, Zoltan Tuendik, Head of Business at European Gaming Media and Events has made it his priority to bring a fresh approach that revolves around interactive discussions.

He added: “We know that virtual / digital conferences are a new thing for many – however, based on the feedback from our community, we also know the repetitive format we’ve seen from recent industry events needs something new.

“We believe the future of digital events is all about informative, bitesize sessions that delegates can pick and choose from to suit their working day, as well as interactivity that allows like-minded delegates and speakers to interact after sessions.

“While it is with a heavy heart that two of our headline fixtures this year will need to be postponed, we’re very excited to be offering a new hybrid digital format for our community – designed to work perfectly around our industry’s busy schedule.”

With key sponsorship already confirmed from Altenar, Golden Race, Trustly and Nordic Gambling, delegates can find more information about the event here, as well as registering for the event at the following link.

For media passes, or to enquire about partnerships, please contact, Alex Marginean, at [email protected], or on +40 731 394 220.

ABOUT EUROPEAN GAMING

European Gaming Media and Events (part of Hipther Agency) is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in Europe and produces the prominent conferences in the region such as:

CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference)

CEEG Awards (Central and Eastern European Gaming Awards)

Prague Gaming Summit

MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit

BSG Awards (Baltic and Scandinavia Gaming Awards)

EGC (European Gaming Congress)

SEG Awards (Southern European Gaming Awards)

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations in 2020 and beyond will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

ABOUT HIPTHER AGENCY

One Stop Agency for multiple industries, services and activities.

HIPTHER AGENCY is the parent brand of several leading news outlets and international conferences which cover several industries such as Entertainment, Technology, Gaming and Gambling, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, Quantum Technology, Legal Cannabis, Health and Lifestyle, VR/AR, eSports and many more.

For more details visit www.hipther.agency