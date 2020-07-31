caleta-gaming-embarks-on-mexico-adventure-with-new-bingo-games

30/07/2020 – Premium development studio Caleta Gaming continues to expand its presence across Latin America with the launch of three new Mexican-themed bingo titles.

The games – Señorita Cavalera, Saga Loca, and Señor Taco – feature a range of fantastic bonus rounds designed to keep players engaged.

Señorita Cavalera includes two bonus games: a frightful ‘Path of Candles’ bonus, and the ‘Funny Dancing Skulls’ bonus; Saga Loca features a comic multi-level ‘Bounty Hunter’ bonus where players must search for ‘El Coyote Loco’; and Señor Taco includes a ‘Spicy Taco’ bonus in which the player must be careful to avoid including too much pepper.

Rocio Moitino, sales manager at Caleta Gaming, said: “Caleta Gaming’s unparalleled experience across Latin American markets means we are perfectly positioned to deliver this innovative and engaging Mexican-themed content.

“These three bingo games take the player on a journey through Mexico’s unique culture, while also including a new type of feature – turbo mode – which really ramps up the excitement.”

With offices in Brazil, Uruguay, and Gibraltar, Caleta Gaming is a provider of premium online and mobile gaming solutions. It has built an innovative portfolio of cross-platform products, consisting of more than 50 games including video bingo, slot, keno, and lotto.