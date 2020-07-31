CalvinAyre.com August 2020 Featured Conferences & Events

Mare Balticum Gaming Summit and BSG Awards

The third edition of the Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Summit (MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit) marks a return to live conferences, as the best and brightest of the region assemble in Estonia. Visitors will be able to see dicussions focused on regulations, industry trends, and network with each other throughout.

And to cap off the day, the BSG Awards will recognize the best in the industry from the Baltic and Scandinavian region. 36 award categories will be decided and announced.

What: Mare Balticum Gaming Summit and BSG Awards

When: August 6

Where: Tallinn, Estonia

Register: Online

SPiCE India

Editors note: SPiCE India has been rescheduled for March 23-25, 2021

Also in its third edition, and sticking with a live format is SPiCE India. This three day event will offer plenty of conversation around India’s growing gambling industry, as well as a chance for games providers to show off their newest products.

And with that, of course comes the many chances for networking. This is the place to be if you want to meet the right people to get ahead in the Indian gambling scene.

What: SPiCE India

When: Originally August 26-28, Rescheduled for March 23-25, 2021

Where: Goa, India

Register: Online

Caribbean Gaming Show Cloud 2020

Celebrating its 10th year, and sticking with the digital format we’ve come to embrace this year, is the Caribbean Gaming Show. With 100 speakers from around the world, participants can enjoy 15 panel discussions from the comfort of their home offices.

Professionals from all around the world can join the discussion and network each other, and figure out how the gambling industry will return as sports and gambling resume operations.

What: CGS Cloud 2020

When: August 26-28

Where: Online

Register: Online