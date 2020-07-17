betconstruct-builds-dedicated-live-casino-halls-for-operators-in-30-days

With this offering, the technology and solution provider blurs the line between an online and land-based casino experience.

July 13, 2020 – To respond to the increased demand, BetConstruct has expanded its live casino studio to offer businesses fully branded halls and dedicated tables in the shortest time possible.

In the absence of on-site casino entertainment, the technology and solution provider expands the studio’s physical footprint and empowers gaming businesses to make a smooth transition to online operations by offering them a full-fledged live casino hall in just 30 days. Today, the provider is fully equipped to deliver more than 200 dedicated gaming tables upon request.

Dedicated live casino halls customized for an operator’s brand and processes

For those who want a branded gaming area with distinctive design, languages and game selection, BetConstruct allocates a dedicated space in its live studio and implements a floor-to-ceiling construction of a gaming hall.

Every single notion in such gaming space is up for customization – hall colours, number of gaming tables, dealer attires, table fabric, playing cards design, screens, accessories, game types, languages and more.

The final product meets all the requirements an operator has specified, embodies a distinguished atmosphere of a brand and delivers the look and feel of a real casino to the players, thus elevating their engagement.

The assistance from BetConstruct doesn’t stop there, though. Their live casino solution comes with business and customer support, licences, ten games, and a custom game development service to fulfil the demands of a particular market and region.

About BetConstruct

BetConstruct is a global award-winning technology and services provider for online and land-based gaming industry. BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include Online and Retails Sportsbook, Classic and Virtual Reality RNG & Live Casinos, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Gaming Platform, Sports Data Solutions and more – all ready to be launched and managed through SpringBME, its pioneering Business Management Environment .

Within Sports Data Solutions, the AI-powered scouting tool AJNA performs game flow recognition and provides statistics and extremely accurate technical data to create new unique markets to bet on.

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring Platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unparalleled opportunity to succeed.