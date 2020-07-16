Rhi Burns joins Zimpler’s Lead Team

It’s been just over a year since Rhi Burns joined Zimpler as CCO — now she picks up co- founder Johan Friis’ position as manager over the Sales Department and his seat in the Lead Team. Friis has headed up the sales and account management department since the company’s foundation, but to facilitate the recent massive growth he, together with the Lead Team, have decided it is time for change.

“Now Zimpler is around 40 people, and I feel that the position of Sales Director requires a skill set of someone exceptional at processes, remarkably structured, fantastic at internal communication and who loves to do business. Rhi fits those criteria, and many more”, Friis says.

“As CCO, I’ve been committed to structure the sales processes and growing the revenues and the department, but it’s so exciting to take this next step up and have that support and faith from Johan and Kristofer (co-founders), Oskar (CEO) and the board”, says Burns.

As well as bringing more structure to the fast growing company, this is also a leap in the right direction for diversity in the management team.

“As the first non-swede, living outside Sweden and a businesswoman, we will achieve a 50/50 split in the lead team. All of this will strengthen us. Last but not least, it is every manager’s dream to step aside and hand over your position to an employee” Friis continues.

Johan isn’t going anywhere though, he will hand over the reins to Rhi and focus on growing Zimpler in new segments.

“We have a GREAT product, I see no reason not more companies and more segments should enjoy the benefits from this fantastic payment experience.”