EveryMatrix gains Associate Member status in the European Lotteries Association

Thursday, June 9th, 2020, Malta

EveryMatrix is pleased to join the European Lotteries Association by securing the status of Associate Member. As an established B2B technology provider within iGaming, EveryMatrix will take its place among other esteemed lottery suppliers in the space.

Built on three core values – responsibility, sustainability, and integrity, the European Lotteries Association’s mission is to protect consumers in the fast-paced lottery sector. EveryMatrix adheres to the highest standards of integrity, responsible gaming, and is perfectly aligned with the Association’s purpose.

Ebbe Groes, Group CEO of EveryMatrix, comments: “We are happy to receive our Associate Member status in the European Lotteries Association. This is a recognition of EveryMatrix as a reliable partner in the lottery space and we are glad to be in a such good company. The Association’s responsible gambling policies and best practices should be the standard for any company in the iGaming space.”

Catering to over 120 clients in multiple regulated jurisdictions, EveryMatrix’s mission is to help operators deliver outstanding player experiences in regulated markets. The company is currently offering its services to several lotteries across the European space.

Since 2008, EveryMatrix built its reputation as a trustable provider with a complete and high-performing suite of iGaming solutions.

Learn more about the www.european-lotteries.org

About EveryMatrix

EveryMatrix delivers a modular and API driven product suite for casino, sports betting, payments and affiliate/agent management. The company’s B2B iGaming solutions are designed to help clients unleash bold ideas and deliver outstanding player experiences in regulated markets.

To offer the services required by operators, the EveryMatrix products work together as an entire platform or independently. They can be easily integrated with existing platforms to accommodate different types of clients from bookmakers to lotteries and from existing large operations to newcomers.

Learn more at www.everymatrix.com