BestBitcoinCasino.com gives Online Casinos a voice with the launch of new ‘Manage Casino’ feature

Birmingham, July 2020

Beginning today, online casinos that have been featured and reviewed in the Bitcoin Casino Review section now have the ability to have partial control of their review page on BestBitcoinCasino.com.

This is made possible with the newly launched function called ‘Manage Casino’ feature, which enables casino officials and affiliate managers to be their official representative on the said website. To become the official casino manager, casino officials must create an account with BestBitcoinCasino.com then select the ‘Manage a Casino’ button on the user dashboard and complete the form.

“We’ve opened BestBitcoinCasino.com to the management of online casinos with two goals in mind. First is for us to ensure that the casino details on our review pages are accurate and updated. Second is for our website to become a venue where casino representatives and players can directly communicate, creating a dynamic environment for all parties,” said Barry Goldwon, manager at BestBitcoinCasino.com.

The new ‘Manage Casino’ feature enables official casino managers to perform certain actions, namely:

Update their casino review’s specifications.

Interact with BestBitcoinCasino.com subscribers in the Players Review section.

Submit their press releases.

Notify BestBitcoinCasino.com of their announcements.

BestBitcoinCasino.com ensures that all casino reviews remain unbiased and independent as the powers of casino managers are limited to modifying only the casino review’s specifications. The BestBitcoinCasino.com management guarantees that casino managers cannot change the review, ratings, and recommendations given by the team.

The team also implements a strict evaluation process for the casino manager position to protect the reputation and welfare of both the casinos and the players from bogus applicants.

About BestBitcoinCasino.com

BestBitcoinCasino.com is a trusted online partner for the iGaming industry since 2013. Its mission is to provide players and operators with information and education to develop a safer gambling and betting environment. BestBitcoinCasino.com believes in the opportunities for cryptocurrency and blockchain for online casinos and industry players.