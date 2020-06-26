Weekend Premier League and F.A. Cup preview

It’s a huge weekend in both the Premier League and F.A. Cup, with teams such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea all in action.

Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Saturday, 12.30pm GMT kick-off)

A huge game takes place in the Midlands as Aston Villa take on local rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers with their very survival on the line. A late Ahmed Elmohamady strike gave Villa a hard-fought point at St. James Park after Dwight Gayle had opened the scoring for The Magpies.

On Saturday, Wolves will be a completely different prospect. Chasing the Champions League places, the ‘Old Gold’ will be dangerous on the break, through Adama Traore and Diego Jota, with Raul Jimenez a constant threat with the supply line coming from everywhere. Villa need to win, but we see a score draw on the cards.

Our tip: Both sides to score and a draw

Leicester City vs. Chelsea (Sunday, 4pm GMT kick-off)

A crunch game between two teams who are separated by just a point in the Premier League. This is the only cup that either side can win during the 2019/20 season and everything will be on the line on Sunday evening.

Leicester have returned to indifferent form, with two Premier League points gathered after draws against Watford and Brighton. Jamie Vardy looks like he needs a goal and Leicester have become too reliant on James Maddison to provide magic rather than attacking en masse.

At the back Ricardo Pereira has been a big miss, with deputy James Justin targeted by teams knowing that he has only three days to recover between elite-level games, a tough ask for a player regularly playing for Luton Town not so long ago.

Chelsea have been in great form, but with less time to recover after their exerting victory over Manchester City on Thursday night, we think they might come unstuck on Sunday.

Our tip: Both sides to score and Leicester to win

Premier League

Saturday 27th June

Sunday 28th June

Watford vs. Southampton (4.30pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Watford to win

F.A. Cup 6th Round

Saturday 27th June

Norwich City vs. Manchester United (5.30pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Manchester United to win and Ighalo to score

Sunday 28th June

Sheffield United vs. Arsenal (1pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Arsenal to win -1 goal handicap

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City (6.30pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Two penalties in the game