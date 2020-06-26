iGaming NEXT launches its newest concept, the POWER Hour, further enhancing digital events

POWER Hour is the latest creation by iGaming NEXT, due to start on the 3rd of July 2020. This one hour long, digital event, will be set to happen every Friday @15hr CET and participation is free. This will allow people to cool off from a stressful work week and transition into the weekend by gathering up, meeting, and socializing digitally.

”We are really excited to offer the iGaming industry a weekly digital gathering point for high-level discussions, networking, and engaging talks in a compact format. This is a completely new way of consuming media, in a highly interactive format, which the users will find a lot of value in. And it’s free! The Power Hour fits perfectly into our strategy to become the primary platform for the thought leaders of the industry.” – Pierre Lindh – Co-Founder & Managing Director, iGaming NEXT.

iGaming NEXT’s exciting POWER Hour is set to bring together some of the sharpest, acute, shrewd, and most connected minds of the gaming industry. During the POWER Hour, the panelists will be giving their personal insights on the gaming industry’s current affairs and latest news. The different weekly panels will be able to discuss the diverse agenda and topics the gaming industry has to offer. Each weekly, free POWER Hour, will cover three hot topics relevant to the industry. The three, weekly guest panelists will each have allocated, concise time spots to discuss and debate their own sectors, firstly between themselves, but also with the online audience. The public will be able to engage digitally, within the iGaming NEXT’s user-friendly digital conference platform. iGaming NEXT’s POWER Hour concept is set to become one of the most digitally engaging events. Make sure to tune in to your free POWER Hour and be part of the online digital event world.

”I’m really looking forward to attend and speak at the first iGaming NEXT: Power Hour – A really cool, innovative concept that will bring together the industry on a weekly basis!” – Robin Eirik Reed – Founder, Ichiban

iGaming NEXT is a content-driven conference focused on the future of iGaming. We would like to invite you to visit our website and follow us, to keep up to date with the POWER Hour latest news. Never miss out on anything and check out the opportunities that lie within this forward-thinking new concept.