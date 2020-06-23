Premier League Preview: Gameweek #31

The first set of Premier League fixtures saw some teams at the bottom put in fantastic performances to escape trouble – Brighton being a great example – while other teams in the top half fell apart to squander any momentum they had, such as the perennially lacklustre Arsenal.



With a full round of Premier League fixtures happening across the midweek days of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, everyone has a chance to put it all right… or make an even bigger mess of it!

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham (Tuesday, 8.15pm GMT kick-off)



After the torrid second half of their game against Manchester United, when Spurs looked unable to escape their own half, Harry Kane and company will be hoping to put West Ham to the sword.



The East London side look amazing bets for the drop, and to finish 18th, with Bournemouth (19th) and Norwich (20th) an excellent 12/1 in a straight forecast for relegation to the Championship. David Moyes looks to have donned the outfit last worn by the captain of the Titanic.



While Jose Mourinho might be in trouble by the summer if Spurs don’t pick up their game, David Moyes will do well to make July at this rate. West Ham looked woeful at home to Wolves and another defeat here could spell the end for the man who recently ushered Sunderland into oblivion.

Our tip: Tottenham to win -1 goal handicap (9/5)

Manchester United vs. Sheffield United (Wednesday, 6pm GMT kick-off)

It’s hard to envisage a scenario where the Red Devils don’t have to win this game and yet still have a chance of finishing in the top four and qualifying for the Champions League… qualifier. After dominating much of the game against Tottenham Hotspur, a terrible patch of defending culminated in United conceding the opening goal, only recovering in the second half to draw level through the invention of Paul Pogba and clinical penalty kick of Bruno Fernandes.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Roy Keane let his feelings be known on the subject of David De Gea, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire in brutal fashion on Sky Sports, crucifying De Gea in particular for defensive lapses that have cost United points this season.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

With Sheffield United losing John Egan to a red card in the game against Newcastle United, they are up against it, and with no Dean Henderson between the sticks against his parent club, we can see the home side racking up some goals.

Our tip: Manchester United to score over 2.5 goals (21/10)

Chelsea vs. Man City (Thursday, 8.15pm GMT kick-off)

Another crucial fixture this week is the clash between 4th-placed Chelsea and 2nd-placed Manchester City. As City showed just last night, they are in fine form, having scored eight goals without reply since Premier League football returned.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Chelsea have lost five games at Stamford Bridge already, and with City purring in the closing stages of any season – they won the last 14 games of the 2018/19 season – this will be a harder game for the home side than the visitors.

Our tip: Manchester City to win and both teams to score (23/10)

Gameweek #31 Fixtures:

Tuesday 23rd June



Leicester City vs. Brighton (6pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Jamie Vardy to score and Leicester to win (7/5)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham (8.15pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Tottenham to win -1 goal handicap (9/5)

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United vs. Sheffield United (6pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Manchester United to score over 2.5 goals (21/10)

Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa (6pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Both teams to score in a draw (18/5)

Norwich City vs. Everton (6pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Bernard to score at any time (4/1)

Wolves vs. Bournemouth (6pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Two goals exactly (5/2)

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace (8.15pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Liverpool to win from behind (10/1)

Thursday 25th June

Burnley vs. Watford (6pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Ismaila Sarr to score and Watford win (7/2)

Southampton vs. Arsenal (6pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: James Ward-Prowse to score first (14/1)

Chelsea vs. Man City (8.15pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Manchester City to win and both teams to score (23/10)