BetConstruct’s Virtual Sports receives MGA approval

The igaming and sports betting provider secures an approval for its in-house developed virtual sports games under the MGA’s Type 1 licence.

The new approval enables BetConstruct to provide these games under its own MGA licence as well as deliver virtual betting to MGA licensed operators under White label, Turnkey or API solutions.

Among BetConstruct’s portfolio Virtual Sports is one of the fastest growing products having 8 games in total at the moment – The Penalty kicks, Virtual Bicycle, Virtual Drag Racing, Virtual Football League, Virtual Football Pro, Virtual Greyhound Racing, Virtual Horse Racing, Virtual Marble Racing.

Currently, the software provider is in process of securing approvals for more of its products. If you want to learn about gambling licences, application procedures and more, please find information in our complete list of online gambling licences.

BetConstruct is a global award-winning technology and services provider for online and land-based gaming industry. BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include Online and Retails Sportsbook, Classic and Virtual Reality RNG & Live Casinos, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Gaming Platform, Sports Data Solutions and more – all ready to be launched and managed through SpringBME, its pioneering Business Management Environment .

Within Sports Data Solutions, the AI-powered scouting tool AJNA performs game flow recognition and provides statistics and extremely accurate technical data to create new unique markets to bet on.

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring Platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unparalleled opportunity to succeed.