A new report from the casino guide Casino.se: How the new gaming law has affected the Swedish gaming industry

A new report from the casino guide Casino.se highlights how the Swedish gaming industry has been affected since January 2019, when the government introduced a licensing market for gambling. The report reveals, among other things, that about 50,000 Swedes have used the self-shutdown service spelpaus.se, as well as a dramatic reduction in visitor traffic to the Swedish licensed companies. In addition, criticism is directed at the government’s recent legislative proposals with additional gaming regulations, which, according to the report, risk driving players to unregulated international gambling sites.



Stockholm, May 22, 2020 – Casino.se, Sweden’s leading casino guide, today presents a new report on how the new gambling law from January 2019 has affected the Swedish gaming market and its players. The report, prepared by Casino.se together with the owner company XLMedia, highlights, among other things, changes in consumers’ gaming patterns, government revenues and expenses, as well as the growth of the private industry players, which are today part of Sweden’s regulated gaming market. The report also analyzes the future of the industry, as well as the risks associated with the government’s recent legislative proposals on lower maximum limits for deposits and bonuses, with the primary aim of countering gambling abuse during the corona crisis.



The new gambling law

The new Gaming Act from January 1, 2019, meant that Sweden was granted a licensing market for gambling, with the aim of excluding all the actors that are non-licensed and don’t pay tax in Sweden. According to Spelinspektionen , 98 companies today have active gaming licenses, where of as many as 71 are online. Among other things, the law requires that the companies on their site, clearly offer players three main opportunities to limit their gambling, in the form of the measures spelpaus.se, game limits and self-testing. The companies that do not comply with the rules risk, among other things, having their license revoked for up to two years.



Of the three measures mentioned above, spelpaus.se, which enables self-suspension from virtually all gambling in Sweden, has meant the most important change. In March 2020, according to the Gaming Inspection, nearly 50,000 Swedes had registered on spelpaus.se, of which 76 percent were men and 24 percent were women.



The economic development of the gaming industry

During the third quarter of 2019, the new gaming law had a noticeably negative effect on the Swedish gaming market as a whole. The total return for online gaming operators with Swedish licenses was SEK 3.35 billion, according to statistics from the Gaming Inspectorate, which was a decrease of SEK 120 million compared to the second quarter and SEK 70 million compared to the first quarter of the same year. 2019 was a relatively weak year for the gaming industry, with a total turnover of SEK 24.79 billion, which was only a modest increase from the previous year.



Reduced visitor traffic

New statistics from Casino.se and Google Trends reveal that several of the Swedish licensed gaming companies had significantly less visitor traffic to their sites in 2019 than in previous years. All in all, however, the Swedish licensed companies have so far been mostly satisfied with the development since the new law came into force.

“By having a regulated market, long-term sustainability and industry profits are secured. It benefits both consumers and operators,” says Stuart Simms, CEO of XLMedia, which runs Casino.se.



New bill risks driving players towards the unregulated gaming market

However, a cloud of concern has flared up now in May. It concerns the government’s new bill to introduce a maximum deposit limit of SEK 5,000 a week and a bonus ceiling of SEK 100 to limit gambling, especially during the corona crisis when many are sitting at home. The proposal has generated a massive protest storm from leading industry players, which has been noted in both international and Swedish press. One of the detractors is Gustaf Hoffstedt, Secretary General of the Industry Association for Online Games (BOS), who believes that these new regulations would counteract its purpose and harm the Swedish gaming industry.

“I react with surprise and consternation. All of these regulations, which may have honest ambitions to strengthen consumer protection, drive players away from the licensed market, ”Hoffstedt said in the report.

To read the full report, please click here. For more information, please contact:

Henrik Aare

Northern Link PR (for XLMedia / Casino.se)

Email: [email protected]

Tel. 070-598 22 82



About Casino.se

Casino.se is owned and maintained by XLMedia PLC, a listed company (LON: XLM), and as such, the highest standards for industry advertising are maintained. Casino.se is a leading global publishing company that helps customers make informed decisions when they want to make their next purchase. XLMedia PLC consists of the industry’s leading professionals in the areas of product development, user experience and content creation. For more information, please visit www.casino.se.



About XLMedia PLC

XLMedia PLC is a leading global digital publishing group that operates significant publishing assets across a wide variety of industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting and personal finance. The group has over 2,000 owned and operated digital assets. XLMedia leverages its proprietary technology systems, investment in data and artificial intelligence and marketing capabilities to deliver highly valuable, engaging, timely and relevant content to hundreds of millions of consumers worldwide, who are looking to make informed decisions when searching for services or products to purchase.

The company adopts a performance marketing model, seeking to capitalise on its industry know-how and advanced capabilities to drive high-value customers to global business and maximize return on its assets. XLMedia is listed on London Stock Exchange’s AIM market under the ticker XLM. For more information, please visit www.xlmedia.com.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this release are those of the individual authors writing in their individual capacities only – not those of their respective employers or XLMedia. All liability with respect to actions taken or not taken based on the contents of this release are hereby expressly disclaimed. The content on this release is provided “as is;” no representations are made that the content is error-free and no responsibility is assumed with respect thereto; The information herein does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials available on this release are for general informational purposes only. Information on this release may not constitute the most up-to-date legal or other information. You should contact your attorney to obtain advice with respect to any particular legal matter.