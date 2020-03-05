India Gaming Awards for 2019 released – Ace2Three, Adda52 and MPL bags top awards

PRESS RELEASES

India Gaming Awards has recently declared the winners of 2019 in all the major categories and aspects of gaming in India.

Delhi, India, February 25, 2020 : India Gaming Awards is pleased to announce the names of winners for 2019 in all the major categories of gaming to celebrate and encourage creativity and services by game developers and operators across India. Leading online rummy operator Ace2Three has been awarded as the Best Online Rummy Operator of the Year while Adda52 is the Best Online Poker Operator of the Year. MPL has been rewarded with the award of Best Fantasy Sports Operator.

The first of its kind, India Gaming Awards represents a neutral platform which honours innovation, creativity, excellence and hard work in the Indian gaming industry.

“We are excited to release the names of the most deserving winners of the Indian gaming ecosystem for the year 2019. The current gaming scene is bustling with a great bunch of premium gaming technology companies and operators that should be recognized and celebrated. India Gaming Awards aims to acknowledge their great contributions in the gaming scene and champion their hard work and excellence through these most deserving awards. We extend our heartiest congratulations to the winners this year and best wishes to our nominees”, said one of the Judges – Jaydeep Chakravartty, Vice President, Nektan Plc.

The esteemed Indian Gaming Awards covers almost all the gaming sectors including, poker, rummy, fantasy sports and so on. There is a special category for casinos as well, including both land-based casinos in India and in neighbouring countries. Besides, the prestigious award felicitates the most socially responsible gaming operator. Added to gaming sectors, India Gaming Awards also hosts award categories for different aspects of gaming such as, payment gateway, affiliate platform, among others.

The judges panel was graced by a bunch of leading figures from both Indian and international gaming world, including Gustaf Hagman, David Flynn, Anuj Gupta, Mark Watts, Swapnil Chaturvedi and so on.

Here is a list of the top 4 award categories and winners of India Gaming Awards 2019

● Online Rummy Operator of the Year – Ace2Three

● Online Poker Operator of the Year – Adda52

● Fantasy Sports Operator of the Year – MPL

● Best Casino (Land based) in India – Big Daddy (Goa)

Ace2Three is the first online rummy portal in India that is renowned for offering world-class rummy playing experience to 15 million+ users. On the other hand, backed by over 25 lacs+ registered players, Adda52 is one of the most sought-after names when it comes to online poker in India today. MPL is a popular mobile fantasy sports application that runs 1-on-1 battles and tournaments 24/7.

Big Daddy is undoubtedly the best land-based in India which attracts millions of players all year round through its lavish setting, versatile array of games and amazing range of packages.

To get the full list of winners, please click here.

Disclaimer : Dream11, the biggest Fantasy Sports Gaming Platform, has chosen not to take part in these awards.

Comments