XPRESS Gaming delivers Salsa Technology games onto its platform

Wednesday March 4th, 2020 – Salsa Technology has signed an agreement with XPRESS Gaming to integrate its award-winning Video Bingos onto the platform.

XPRESS Gaming offers a variety of content from the world’s leading game providers. Salsa Technology’s games will join a platform stacked with top class providers, including Ganapati, Espresso Gaming and Endophina.

Salsa Technology’s hugely popular Halloween Groove Bingo and the recently released LatAm classic Jogo dos Bichos Praia are included in the deal.

Salsa Technology’s Global Business Development Manager Victor Arias followed: “Working with XPRESS has been a delight and we’re really pleased to add our games to the platform. We’re particularly excited to add Jogo dos Bichos Praia to the XPRESS offering as the initial reaction from the market has been exceptional.”



XPRESS Gaming’s Project Manager Ali Kasko followed: “XPRESS Gaming is pleased to add Salsa Technology’s great content, amazing slots and bingo games to expand worldwide presence. It’s a pleasure to work with the professional Salsa team and we are looking forward to making these great games available via our ever-growing portfolio.”

About Salsa Technology, formerly Patagonia Entertainment

Salsa Technology is an omni-channel iGaming platform servicing both new and established online and land-based operators. Its leading game aggregating platform (GAP) is available in Latam and increasingly around the globe. The company began life in Video Bingo game development and is still renowned for creating the most innovative titles on the market. Video Bingo is a hybrid between Bingo and Slot games. The company is one of the most popular technology developers in the Latin American market and is rapidly growing into other markets. The platform, technology and entire games portfolio is lab certified for Colombia, Mexico, Asia and Europe will be coming soon. More information about Salsa Technology can be found at www.salsatechnology.com.

