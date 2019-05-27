Finnplay launches Platinum Casino in Romania

PRESS RELEASES

HELSINKI, 27th May 2019 – Finnplay, the Nordic-based open gaming platform provider announced that they have successfully launched Platinum casino a licensed class 1 operator in Romania using the Finnplay class 2 licensed iGaming platform.

Martin Prantner, the chief executive officer of The Finnplay Group, commented: “We’re delighted to work with the Platinum casino team in launching their brand online in the fast-growing regulated Romanian market. Our hand-crafted technology appeals to existing operators looking to extend their brand online or those brands looking to enter the Romanian iGaming market given our years of market expertise and sector knowledge.”

Tatiana Grigorescu, Platinum Casino PR Manager said: “Finnplay have proven themselves to be a very pragmatic and flexible solutions provider. The overall development and integration met our business expectations and we are encouraged about the online market opportunities in the Romanian casino market.”

About Finnplay

Founded in 2008, Finnplay is a privately owned Nordic-based gaming platform provider, which specializes in regulated tailored gaming solutions for the online and mobile gaming industry.

The gaming platform is compliant in the regulated gaming jurisdictions of Malta, UK, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Mexico, and Curacao.

