Betsoft Gaming underlines another year of achievement with G2E Asia 2019 Award win

PRESS RELEASES

27/5/2019 – Valletta, Malta – Betsoft Gaming is celebrating more success with an award win in the Best B2B Digital Product Solution category at the annual G2E Asia Awards. Betsoft was named the winner as a result of the company’s expanding game portfolio, product development and world class support available to their clients.

Key judging criteria included the quality of providers’ content, cross-platform integration potential, innovation in themes and mechanics, the strength of B2B back office support, and consideration for new and emerging regulated markets. In each of these areas, Betsoft demonstrated clear strength:

“We are extremely proud to have been voted by the industry as the Best B2B Digital product Solution,” said Annamaria Anastasi, Marketing Director for Betsoft Gaming. “This acknowledgment from our industry is reward for the innovation shown from all parts of our business over the last year. It cements our path to deliver even more creative elements over the next 12 months.”

This year’s G2E Asia Awards were held at the Parisian in Macao on the 21st May. A major fixture on the two-day G2E Asia calendar, the awards are adjudicated by a panel of more than 50 independent industry experts.

About Betsoft Gaming:

Betsoft Gaming is the market leader in cinematic casino content and gaming solutions, working with 200+ of the most successful casino operators worldwide. Since 2006, the Betsoft brand has been synonymous with commercial success and innovation. Its portfolio of more than 190 RNG titles are proven to attract, engage, and retain players. Headquartered and licensed in Malta, Betsoft operates in more than 15 regulated markets, with its games being independently certified by Gaming Labs International. Visit www.betsoft.com to try our games.

Comments