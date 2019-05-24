AMGO iGaming AB signs purchase agreement to acquire Jetbull, the EveryMatrix B2C brand

PRESS RELEASES

Friday, May 24th, 2019, Malta

EveryMatrix announces that a purchase agreement of €2 million for the acquisition of Jetbull, the EveryMatrix B2C brand, was recently signed with AMGO iGaming AB. Starting 1st of July 2019, AMGO will get full ownership of Jetbull and has already started the transition phase to operate and manage the brand.

Operating on the EveryMatrix white label platform, Jetbull is a strong gaming brand that offers competitive casino and sportsbook. With more than 600,000 registered customers, Jetbull has experienced substantial growth over the last 24 months. Jetbull will continue to be operated under EveryMatrix’s Maltese, UK and Danish licenses.

Ebbe Groes, Founder and Group CEO of EveryMatrix, commented: ”Some B2B companies have their own B2C brands competing with their B2B clients. This has always been against our strategy, and with this transaction, we now completely shut down own brands and we can focus exclusively on our role as a software service supplier for casino, sports, payments, and platform.

To sell our own brand Jetbull to AMGO is an important step for us to continue developing the market’s most competitive online gaming platform and no longer focus on being an operator. AMGO has the right setup for operating multi-brands in different jurisdictions, and we are sure that we will see a huge increase in Jetbull’s reputation as a strong brand in regulated markets.”

Mads Jørgensen, Board member and Director of AMGO, said: “We have enjoyed an excellent working relationship with EveryMatrix, and this agreement will take our partnership to the next level. We are very satisfied with this agreement and have set the strategy and performance targets to generate shareholder value.”

As a former Commercial Director for EveryMatrix and present Group CEO of AMGO, Nicolas Fleiderman, has a good insight into the newly acquired brand: “We have worked on this agreement for a long time and know exactly what synergies we can achieve to accelerate the growth and become more efficient. We have built up a new organisation that will focus on Jetbull and will continue to recruit talented professionals that can improve the performance.”

Viorel Stan, CEO of Jetbull, added: “There is great chemistry between AMGO and the Jetbull organisation and we will do our best to secure a successful transition. This transition will ease Jetbull’s goal of becoming a top player in all regulated markets targeted and continue the consistent YoY growth. EveryMatrix will continue as the main technology provider, and we will make sure that Jetbull is supported with the newest innovations to keep the brand at the forefront of the industry.”

The acquisition price of Jetbull was set at €2 million. €1 million will be paid in cash and €1 million in newly issued AMGO iGaming AB shares at SEK 1.0 which correspond to 10,750,000 shares.

About AMGO iGaming

With 5 fully owned gaming brands to date, AMGO iGaming AB knows what it takes to achieve operational excellence and they take great pride in serving over 500.000 customers. With the rapid change in consumer demands and technologies AMGO strives to do their utmost to earn the customers’ trust, respect and engagement. AMGO has offices and representatives located in Denmark, Malta, Israel, Costa Rica and Latvia.

Learn more at www.amgoigaming.com.

About EveryMatrix

EveryMatrix delivers a modular and API driven product suite including a market leading one-stop shop casino content aggregator and integration platform, a cross-product bonusing engine, a fully managed sportsbook and sport data services, a stand-alone payment processing product, and a multi-brand affiliate/agent management system.

To offer the services required by operators, the EveryMatrix products work together as an entire platform or independently and can be easily integrated with existing platforms to accommodate different types of clients from bookmakers to lotteries and, from existing large operations to newcomers.

Learn more at www.everymatrix.com.

