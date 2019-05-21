Askott Entertainment announces esports-first B2B iGaming platform & management extension

PRESS RELEASES

Having spent the last three years building a robust proprietary tech infrastructure, Askott Entertainment is happy to announce the release of the Chameleon Gaming Platform. Chameleon is a fully-fledged B2B iGaming platform enabling anyone to launch an esport-first gambling brand or expand their current offering. By default, the platform provides four product verticals:

The Chameleon Gaming Platform is the most recent evolution of a mature service layer architecture. Chameleon originates from years of in-house development and system design as a platform provider and operator. Its robust API allows a seamless integration into any tech environment. “We have spent years at Askott building the platform we would want to use ourselves – as we do with ESP.bet – now we are ready to offer it to others,” says Jeremy Hutchings, CTO of Askott Entertainment. Chameleon has three distinct offerings; from a turnkey solution to an API integration for every clients potential needs. Hutchings states “We have taken the requirements and desires of industry and harnessed it into our platform, the flexibility we can supply can only be matched by the speed to market that we can offer our partners”.

Chameleon 1.0 is currently licensed in Curacao and in the process of adding its Critical Gaming Supply license in Malta. Over the next twelve months, Askott will select further jurisdictions, launch more product features and focus on the millennial-first customer. According to newly joined CCO, Benjamin Bradtke, the company’s goal is to supply a product to the industry that focuses on the needs of the esports-first and millennial audience: gamification, personalisation and live engagement. A new division within Askott is currently leveraging its certified RNG to develop in-house casino games rounding out the product offering towards the target audience.

Benjamin Bradtke was the co-founder of esportsbetting.com and former Head of Marketing at Dojo Madness. He serves as non-executive board Member of ESIC advising on gambling-related affairs. “Ben is a product-driven esports enthusiast with a deep understanding of the gambling space. We are excited to have him leading the commercialization of the Chameleon Gaming Platform we have spent the last few years building. Having already signed our first partner with more announcements coming 2019 is going to be a great year for Askott Entertainment.

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Askott anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations and future actions of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Askott to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to Askott, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

