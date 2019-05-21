WSOP announces ‘First Fifty Honours’ dinner and 50 Greatest Players initiative

POKER

The World Series of Poker continues to big-up the 50th Anniversary of their unique poker festival by announcing the ‘First Fifty Honours’ dinner and ’50 Greatest Poker Players’ initiative.

If you Google ‘why we love lists,’ you end up staring at an article written in The New Yorker by Erik Seidel’s young padawan, Maria Konnikova, called ‘A List of Reasons Why Our Brain Loves Lists.’

The former PokerStars Caribbean Adventure (PCA) National Main Event winner’s research reveals that ‘lists’ alleviate the ‘paradox of choice’, taking away the uncomfortableness that too much information creates in our psyche.

Konnikova wrote:

“We feel better when the amount of conscious work we have to do in order to process something is reduced; the faster we decide on something, whether it’s what we’re going to eat or what we’re going to read, the happier we become.”

Are you ready to feel happier?

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) continues throwing arrows tipped with 50th Anniversary Specials at the poker community with the announcement of a special ‘First Fifty Honors’ dinner.

WSOP commentators Lon McEachern and Norman Chad host the festivities on Saturday, June 29, where WSOP bracelet winners and a list of VIPs are invited to attend.

The evening begins with a bit of grub before the WSOP dynamic duo announces the results of two different lists created to celebrate 50-years of this iconic poker festival.

The first list splits into seven categories created to celebrate the wonder of the WSOP in the past 50-years. Voting is open to the general public with North American based voters able to win a range of WSOP prizes including seats in WSOP events.

Here are the seven categories:

1. Most Memorable WSOP TV Hand

2. Best Overall WSOP Performance (Single Year)

3. Most Likely to Succeed (Player currently 35 or Under to Win the Most Gold Bracelets between 2020-2070)

4. Fan Favorite Player

5. WSOP’s Favorite Bad Boy

6. Most Impressive Main Event Win

7. Four Most Important Players in WSOP History

And the voting links:

For those in the US.

For those outside the US.

“From its founding by the Binion family in 1970, no one could have foreseen what the modern-day World Series of Poker has become,” said WSOP Executive Director Ty Stewart. “It’s only fitting we take an evening out from poker playing to celebrate the great game of poker and all the characters who have made a mark on the WSOP over the past five decades.”

Voting remains open through June 15, 2019.

50 Greatest Poker Players

The second list is a massive undertaking where poker Industry seniors and a select band of media members will choose the greatest 50 poker players in the past 50-years with the only qualifier being they must have appeared at the WSOP at least once.

The WSOP will halt proceeding in the crater known as the Brasilia Room at the Rio so those competing can learn of the results, and pay homage to those recognised by their peers as something a bit special.

The 50th Anniversary of the WSOP comes to you from the Rio May 28 – July 16, and the WSOP have included a range of celebratory tournaments none more significant than the Big 50 – the $500 buy-in, first entry rake-free, $5m GTD, $1m GTD to the winner, event that hands players 50,000 chips, and allows them to compete for 50-minute levels. Now that’s a list of reasons to play if I have ever seen one.

Comments