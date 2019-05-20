BetConstruct wins two awards at MiGEA ‘19

PRESS RELEASES

BetConstruct has been recognized for its innovative approach to product development and its excellence in betting platform quality at Malta’s iGaming Excellence Awards 2019.

The recognition that our Sportsbook solution receives is a palpable display of our commitment to developing and providing top-notch technologies. BetConstruct’s complete sports betting platform is boosted with new features and improvements, resulting in an extremely flexible, robust, innovative and affordable product.

BetConstruct cherishes the industry’s acknowledgement and the responsibility that comes with it. We will continue delivering an exceptionally seamless experience for our partners’ clients.

BetConstruct is a global award-winning technology and services provider for online and land-based gaming industry. BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include Online and Retails Sportsbook, Classic and Virtual Reality RNG & Live Casinos, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Gaming Platform, Sports Data Solutions and more – all ready to be launched and managed through SpringBME, its pioneering Business Management Environment.

Within Sports Data Solutions, the AI-powered scouting tool AJNA performs game flow recognition and provides statistics and extremely accurate technical data to create new unique markets to bet on.

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring Platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unparalleled opportunity to succeed.

