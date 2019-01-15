PRESS RELEASES

January 15, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada: Bet.Works™, a U.S. based igaming and sportsbook technology platform supplier, announced today that Quinton Singleton has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Singleton is a well-respected leader in the U.S. gaming space with over 12 years of executive experience across operators and suppliers, including developing and implementing the strategic roll out of U.S. sports betting for Scientific Games, a global leader in technology-based gaming systems and owner of OpenBet (the largest regulated sports betting technology product), and actively working with legislators, regulators and trade associations to expand legalized sports betting and igaming.

He also has professional experience as a certified public accountant and attorney, formerly with Deloitte and Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie.

In his role as Chief Operating Officer, Singleton will manage the operations of Bet.Works with a focus on go-to-market strategy and operations, and delivery of the omni-channel sports betting and igaming platform into existing and newly regulated jurisdictions across America.

Bet.Works’ Founder and CEO David Wang said: “Bet.Works is very pleased to have Quinton join our management team. He has been at the forefront of the U.S. gaming industry for many years and significantly involved, specifically, in the legalization and expansion of sports betting in the U.S.

“Quinton’s experience will be tremendously valuable in accelerating the growth of Bet.Works into multiple existing and emerging regulated states.”

Mr. Singleton added: “Bet.Works is building an industry leading team to complement its market-leading technology and targeted rapid U.S. expansion. Obtaining the first dual certification of GLI 19 and 33 standards was a key step to establishing our readiness for the U.S. market and we are looking forward to going live with theScore in New Jersey in 2019.”

About Bet.WorksTM

Bet.Works is a U.S.-based technology and services company delivering the most advanced igaming and sportsbook technologies and services in the market. Its flexible suite of proprietary solutions, coupled with a sophisticated managed service offering, uniquely position Bet.Works to provide U.S.-ready solutions to enterprise, tribal and regional clients.

For more information, please visit www.bet.works.

For media enquiries, contact:

James

Lyceum Media PR Team

[email protected]

Comments