Blueprint Gaming partners with Iforium

Supplier’s portfolio of slot games now live on the Gameflex platform

Monday 14th January 2019: Innovative slots developer Blueprint Gaming has expanded its international reach after launching its games with platform provider Iforium.

As part of the deal between the two companies, Blueprint Gaming’s portfolio of slots have been integrated onto Iforium’s innovative casino aggregation and bonusing platform, GameflexTM.

Popular Blueprint releases including Diamond Mine MegawaysTM, Inspector Gadget, TED and Wish Upon a Jackpot are now available to Iforium’s fast-growing operator network and their players.

In addition, the developer’s Jackpot King progressive system will be made available to players on existing titles such as Super Diamond Deluxe and Winstar.

The partnership with Iforium will enable Blueprint to further grow its presence across the iGaming industry, with its games now available to a wider pool of operators.

Matt Cole, Managing Director of Blueprint Gaming, said: “Partnering with Iforium is an important step in our efforts to build the Blueprint Gaming brand across Europe and make our content more accessible.

“We’re delighted to see our games go live on the Gameflex platform and look forward to delivering even more exciting content to our latest partner over the coming months.”

Phil Parry, Iforium CEO, said: “I am thrilled to confirm the integration and launch of Blueprint on our Gameflex platform. Blueprint are undoubtedly one of the leading providers of premium slot content in the industry and they are a very welcome addition to our portfolio.

“I’m confident Blueprint will quickly provide many of the top performing titles we offer to our operators and their players.”

About Blueprint Gaming

Blueprint Gaming is a leading UK based game studio and part of Germany’s Gauselmann Group. It creates exciting slot games for the global online and mobile markets and its games are also available to be played on over 100,000 land-based gaming terminals across the UK, Germany and Italy.

As well as its original content, which has become hugely popular, it has developed successful slots based on a broad range of third party brands, offering players familiarity and operators unique marketing opportunities.

Blueprint Gaming design and development team strives to push creative boundaries in the creation of slots that are as successful for its operating partners as they are entertaining and engaging for its players.

Blueprint is licensed to develop and supply online games by the UK Gambling Commission and Alderney Gambling Control Commission.

About Iforium

Founded in 2006 and based in the Isle of Man, Iforium is a multi-award winning B2B software development company focused on providing next generation gaming solutions.

Gameflex™ is Iforium’s innovative casino aggregation and seamless bonusing platform. It combines over 8,000 games from 100+ gaming vendors and is available to multi-channel operators via a single and seamless API integration.

Iforium are the proud recipient of the EGR B2B IT Supplier of the Year Award and CEEGC Casino Awards 2017 & 2018. Iforium are licenced and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission and by ONJN in Romania.

For more information please visit www.iforium.com

