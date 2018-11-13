Fifth Street welcomes Rich Casino and introduces new Races

PRESS RELEASES

Fifth Street adds to its portfolio a number of top brands to cement its position as an industry leader

13 November 2018, Curacao: Rich Casino is the latest in a number of top casino brands to have come under the umbrella of Fifth Street, which also includes Tangiers, Thebes, 7 Reels, 21 Dukes, Casino Moons, Winward, 7 Spins and many more casinos in its impressive line-up.

Fifth Street provides gamification technology and reward management for industry leading VIP and loyalty programs. There has been a considerable investment made to improve the existing technology of their clients’ casinos and several exciting features have been added, including monthly promotions, VIP benefits and regular Races to be held on a daily basis.

These Races are mini-tournaments with low minimum bets of under $1 and top prizes of $1,000 or more per game. The Races are to be held every hour throughout the day, every day of the week. They are free to join and in order to win players must simply accumulate as many points as possible, but there is a limited number of spins and you have a set time limit in which to score. Players also have the option to play up to four games at once, so the enjoyment isn’t limited to just one race!

In addition, there will be two main Races held each day with higher prizes, that are also completely free to join. These main Races run for 55 minutes each and will be held at set times of day and run on one game only. Players must join the Race before it starts as there are no admissions once the Race is on!

Prizes are determined by the player’s position on the leaderboard and you can keep an eye on your score right from the game window, as well as check remaining spins and how much time is remaining on the game.

How are the Races scored? One of the great things about them is that you accrue points for losses as well as wins! Each win will net you 10 points, with 30 points for 3 wins in a row. 3 losses in a row will award you 40 points and if you make a big win (of at least 10 times your original bet), you will bag a whopping 300 points to boost you up the leaderboard!

“This is a very exciting development for Rich Casino” Gwen Adams, Rich Casino spokesperson said.

“The Fifth Street name adds real value to all its associated brands, with the most benefits being passed directly to the player, through better customer care, better technology and more frequent opportunities to win!” added Gwen.

