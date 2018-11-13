Eventus International announces new speakers, hot topics and “Movember Specials” for BiG Africa 2019

PRESS RELEASES

13 November 2018, Johannesburg, South Africa – Today, Eventus International announced new speakers for the 6th Annual BiG Africa Supershow, which will take place from 25-26 March 2019 at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The BiG Africa Supershow brings together industry providers, operators, regulators, key government officials and industry advisors to discuss current and future state of the sports betting and casino industry in Africa. Next year, the BiG Africa Supershow will deliver our biggest cross-industry panel of speakers, even more networking opportunities and the most massive exhibition we’ve ever had.

Join us at Emperors Palace on 25- 26 March 2019 to hear from over 30 gaming industry icons as they share their thoughts on the following topics that are sure to give you the skills, insight and knowledge needed to take your gaming business to new heights in 2019.

New Speakers:

• Dr. Philemon Masogo, Senior Manager of Law Enforcement, Limpopo Gambling Board

• Nicholas French, Director, Bet2Go

• Mabutho Zwane, CEO, Eastern Cape Gambling Board

• Prof. Ntshengedzeni Alfred Nevhutanda, Chairman, National Lotteries Commission, South Africa

Betting:

• Insights Into Africa’s Regulations: A Full African Report of the Gaming Sector

• The NLC’s Plan For Regulating Lottery Betting in SA

• A data lead approach to acquisition and retention

• RoundTable Q& A Session: Advice From Africa’s Betting & iGaming (BiG) Icons

• What technologies are best suited to the African market?

Casino:

• What Players Want – Making Gaming More Entertaining

• How other forms of entertainment boost casino revenue

• What are Junkets and How Do you Attract More Of Them?

• 10 Star Service – How to create memorable experiences with guests

And much more!

About the event:

To say that Africa is an untapped market for the gaming sector would truly be an outdated statement. More and more operators join the competition every year, and Africa’s rapid increase in infrastructure development and internet access is connecting the continent like never before, which is creating even more opportunities for the rise of new stakeholders.

As the market becomes ever more competitive every day and as the latest advancements in technologies evolve and change the market, the need for all stakeholders to stay up to date on current affairs and make use of cutting edge solutions to market challenges becomes even more necessary every day.

Eventus International has spent the entire year researching solutions to these challenges and finding the latest, most cutting-edge advancements world-wide at our events such as: SPICE India, Sports Betting East Africa, Sports Analytics Africa, Cyprus Gaming Show, Artificial Intelligence Malta, Sports Betting West Africa, and the Scandinavian Gaming Show to bring them all together for a massive exchange of ideas.

Prepare for the biggest gaming industry gathering of the year as we bring back some of our show’s most knowledgeable and respected stakeholders for the BiG Africa Supershow 2018! The programme has been designed to give all African stakeholders from all aspects of the industry the skills necessary to remain competitively strong and utilize new technologies to keep your players entertained for in 2019.

• Benefit from wide scale economic reports about the African gaming sector

• Africa’s most respected regulators report on gaming activities in their regions

• Show you care for the sustainability of the sector by learning about the latest responsible gambling programmes

• Gain insight into why mobile payment works so well in East and West Africa

• Discern your role in the product creation process

• See the future of sports betting by learning about artificially intelligent sports books

• Be advised on exactly which gaming technologies work best for your region

• Effectively understand the needs and wants of African punters

• Take part in a masterclass and learn how to extend player life cycles

• Ask Africa’s betting and iGaming icons for advice on any gaming related topic

• Grow your network of gaming sector professionals

• And Many more!

Bookmakers, casino operators, gaming regulators, government associations, software solution providers, affiliate marketers, fintech companies and leading stakeholders in the gaming sector are all going to be there, and you should too!

