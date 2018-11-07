BetConstruct partners with Kiron

PRESS RELEASES

BetConstruct enhances its sports betting platform with the virtual sports offering from Kiron Interactive.

Fresh and unique content from one of the leading virtual sports providers in the industry, Kiron Interactive, will create an attractive offering in emerging markets across Eastern Europe and Central Asia. BetConstruct’s extensive product range will be joined by Kiron’s comprehensive portfolio of virtual games such as football, horse racing and greyhound racing, meeting increased players need for an entertaining and engaging gaming experience.

“It’s very satisfying for our games to have been recruited by such an established name as BetConstruct, whose Central Asian credentials will combine to broaden our global reach,” said Steven Spartinos, CEO of Kiron Interactive. “Their innovative approach can help us connect with fresh audiences in different territories. Our RGS provides a wide range of sports such as football, basketball and numerous forms of racing , all of which we hope will be in demand across a raft of new markets.”

Armenuhi Khachatryan, Product Owner of Virtual Sports at BetConstruct, added: “Kiron is renowned for offering the most realistic virtual sports content around, so we’re delighted to supply these diverse betting options to clients as a complementary product to our sportsbook and casino platform. This multi-channel partnership gives us another string to our bow across online and retail, providing our operator partners with truly immersive content as they look to acquire and retain customers in an increasingly competitive space.”

About:

Kiron Interactive, established in 2001, is a leading supplier of virtual games and gaming systems to the global gaming industry. Kiron’s virtual gaming products have been successfully deployed across a number of distribution platforms including the internet, mobile, satellite broadcast, And WAN/LAN networked environments and gaming machines. Using the latest animation and proven gaming systems, Kiron’s solutions have grown to be the leaders in their field.

