AffiliateINSIDER secures exclusive media partnership for AskGamblers Awards

AffiliateINSIDER has been confirmed as the exclusive media partner for the AskGamblers Awards 2018, a ceremony designed to recognise the best online casinos over the last year, which will be held in Belgrade on Thursday 17 January.

AI founder and CEO Lee-Ann Johnstone, supported by newly-appointed Marketing Manager Natalie Lees, will be making the trip to the Serbian capital to cover the gala event live, which features the following key casino industry nominations – Best Casino, Best New Casino and Best Slot.

Johnstone commented: “As an affiliate marketing media partner, we are proud to support this unique AskGamblers initiative. AffiliateINSIDER is a business purposefully built on and around supporting innovation and affiliate growth in the igaming industry.

“The AskGamblers awards is a great way for an affiliate brand to help operators and players to work together to deliver unique experiences and improved community values.”

Every single online casino on AskGamblers – a trusted affiliate portal for transparent, unbiased casino and games reviews – was made eligible for nomination up until the 30 September deadline, before the official voting opened on 1 October with ten casinos and slots in each category.

Last year’s Best New Casino winner King Billy Casino is in the running once again, this time alongside Betsson Casino, Cashmio Casino, BitStarz Casino, SlotsMillion Casino, Videoslots Casino, ShadowBet Casino, Lapalingo Casino, Fable Casino and Bob Casino for the Best Casino award.

The Best New Casino will come from the following group: Casino Calzone, Campeonbet Casino, LadyHammer Casino, Genesis Casino, 7 Gods Casino, West Casino, Cadoola Casino, Champagne Spins Casino, Mr. Play Casino and Fairplay Casino.

Meanwhile, the Best Slot shortlist features Eastern Emeralds Slot, Berryburst MAX Slot, Fruit Blox Slot, Great Rhino Slot, Exotic Cats Slot, Vikings Go To Hell Slot, Sweet Alchemy Slot, Legacy of Egypt Slot, Asgardian Stones Slot and Wild Seas Slot.

AskGamblers added: “The opinion of our players is one of our main priorities, and we want to make sure that their voice is heard across the industry.

“That’s why we have decided organise unique awards that celebrate their opinion. We are very excited to have AffiliateINSIDER as our official media partner. This cooperation will definitely help us spread the word.”

