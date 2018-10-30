Chelsea Palace Casino partners with Top Hat Affiliates for its affiliate programme

PRESS RELEASES

Chelsea Palace Casino – One of the fastest growing online casinos which offers players the most exciting and fun-filling online casino games has decided to launch its affiliate programme with Top Hat Affiliates.

Top Hat Affiliates is associated with numerous top-tier online casino and bingo brands in the iGaming industry. Its exponential growth in the recent past and the addition of new casino brands to its existing portfolio of merchants makes Top Hat unique.

Chelsea Palace Casino offers players an exuberant mobile-friendly gaming experience where the players can play and explore all their favourite casino games on multiple gaming devices including desktop, smartphone, tablet, iPhone and iPad.

Speaking to the reporters during the post-launch session, a spokesperson for Chelsea Palace Casino stated, “The affiliate marketing industry is booming and is certain to reach $7 Billion in revenues within next five years. The competition in this market is becoming intense as it is growing 27 per cent CAGR globally and so, we are extremely delighted to be a part of a growing affiliate network like Top Hat Affiliates who have an exceptional record of promoting online casinos.”

He further added “one of the chief aims for us is to be one of the leading online casinos worldwide offering the players a sophisticated and seamless online gaming experience. We are excited to partner with Top Hat Affiliates who are well-known in the industry for their dedicated and high-level services”.

The Marketing Manager at Top Hat Affiliates, Niharika Handique said “We are immensely pleased to include Chelsea Palace Casino to our affiliate network. The 3 C’s namely comfort, convenience and compatibility are what makes Chelsea Palace distinct from the rest. In addition, the perfectly-themed slot games add a special flavour to the online gaming experience of the players.” She added, “the range of games offered by the casino has already created a lot of buzz among players all over the world and we are keen to take the brand to the next level with our marketing strategies”.

Powered by Nektan, Chelsea Palace Casino provides their players with a spectacular iGaming platform as the various online games offered by them are developed by the topnotch software gaming providers including NetEnt, Microgaming, IGT, Blueprint and Evolution Gaming to name a few.

To celebrate its brand launch, the Casino is currently offering players an exclusive matchup deposit bonus up to £850 over their first three deposits.

