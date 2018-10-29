Wazdan strengthens management team to become the games hub for casinos

PRESS RELEASES

October 29, 2018, Malta – Award-winning slots manufacturer Wazdan has appointed Alessandro Sposito as Account Manager at the rapidly expanding company.

Wazdan is a fast-growing provider in the industry. Alessandro will be actively contributing to this growth, providing the company’s clients with the best in-class customer experience. The amazing games portfolio combined with a brilliant team is a winning formula for the dynamic game-maker, and it is through these kinds of appointments Wazdan wants to become a milestone in the iGaming industry, the games hub for casinos.

Earlier in the year Wazdan had appointed former Rank Group executive Jeremy Fall as CMO, with former William Hill exec David Mann in the business development role and Lauryn Duncan in a key sales role with new and existing clients.

Wazdan’s games are part of a number of casinos and aggregators who focus on appealing to a wide range of audiences, putting the award-winning slots manufacturer’s games at the heart of their differentiation strategy. With exciting titles like Mayan Ritual™, Fruit Mania Deluxe, Sizzling 777 Deluxe, Hot Party Deluxe, Corrida Romance Deluxe, Football Mania Deluxe, High­way to Hell Deluxe, Fruits Go Bananas™, Spectrum and Los Muertos™, oparators can provide their players with a whole new gaming experience.

Wazdan has a growing client base and this is very positive in such a competitive market. With all the awards that Wazdan has been scooping this year, the demand for Wazdan games is growing, and so is the passionate brand’s portfolio. Many of Wazdan’s games are powered by their innovative suite of added-value tools, Unique Wazdan Features, that include the world’s first Volatility Levels™, Energy Saving Mode, Double Screen Mode and Unique Gamble Feature providing operators with the ability to enhance customer experience and engagement, improve retention, encourage extended play and produce higher yield.

Wazdan has inked a number of agreements this year with major operators, and the company has announced extensive partnerships with industry leaders such as the Betsson Group, EveryMatrix, Videoslots, SlotMillions, Tipbet, Iforium, iSoftbet, Evenbets, Groove Gaming, Globalplay, Tipbet, iGP, Rabbit Entertainment, SoftGamings, Go Wild Gaming, Relax Gaming, Gaming1 and Bethard, amongst others.

Alessandro says, “Our ethos is simple, go over and above for the client, and this is the philosophy I will adopt with every interaction I will have with our clients. I am glad to be part of this amazing team and project. Wazdan represents a great opportunity for my professional growth. I am certain we will do great things together with such professional people.”

Head of Sales at Wazdan Andrzej Hyla said: “From the outset it was clear that Alessandro shares our unique Wazdan vision, and he will be supporting our partners and clients to further bolster our outstanding innovation in game development. In fact, we’ve allocated Alessandro to a range of clients including Everymatrix, GoWild, Twelve40, WeAreCasino, Softgaming, Progressplay, 888win.bet and River iGaming. It’s a very exciting time for Wazdan and we will be making further major announcements in the run-up to SiGMA that truly exhibit our passion for game-making.”

For further information visit www.wazdan.com

ABOUT WAZDAN:

Wazdan is a popular game producer, developing innovative casino games that deliver original, fun and truly omni-channel player experience. Offering an extensive game library of over 100 HTML5 slots, table games and video pokers, Wazdan is gaining popularity on the iGaming market thanks to the great quality of their games, interesting themes and engaging gameplay. Wazdan’s game portfolio consists of such popular titles as Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns and soon will extended with new amazing slot games, including Los Muertos™, Mayan Ritual™ and Captain Flynt™, among others. Wazdan releases new, exciting titles on a regular basis and equips them with Unique Wazdan Features: innovative Volatility Level™, exciting Unique Gamble Feature and mobile-friendly Energy Saving and Double Screen Modes. Wazdan holds a number of European trademarks including for their world’s-first Volatility Level™. Their extensive portfolio of clients includes some of the top gaming operations in the industry. The company is headquartered in Malta and holds licenses issued by the UKGC, the MGA and complies with Curacao regulations. Furthermore, their games use the RNG certified by the NMi, which ensures reliable, fair and secure gameplay. Wazdan’s Sales Team is showcasing their products on stand B278 at SiGMA in Malta from 28 to 30 November.

