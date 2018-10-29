Fasttoken presents its latest tech breakthroughs at Malta Blockchain Summit

PRESS RELEASES

Fasttoken, a blockchain solution by BetConstruct, is going to present one of its latest solutions in the gaming space during the Malta Blockchain Summit happening on November 1-2.

Fasttoken is the first all-in-one betting and wagering solution, fully decentralized and based on Ethereum blockchain which provide s 100% transparency, security and fairness to all involved parties – players, game providers, operators and affiliates.

Utilizing Ethereum’s second layer scaling technologies, our solution enables decentralized, provably fair gaming and verifiable RNG across all verticals, guaranteeing exciting, lightning-fast and unforgettable gaming experiences. The second layer scaling tech allows us to minimize transactions costs, eliminate latency and lag inside a gaming session and boost scalability indefinitely, by moving the actual gaming process of the main chain.

“Trust takes years to build up, and seconds to lose. That is why today we are building the casino of the future. By applying blockchain solutions in gambling, we deliver an exclusive chance to enjoy wagering without the sine qua non of the trust factor.“ – said Vigen Badalyan, BetConstruct Founder and CEO.

Given all this, our solution doesn’t compromise the security, transparency or fairness of any aspect of any game, at any point in time. Once a gaming session ends, players have an option to audit every spin, revealed card or event for fairness.

Moreover, players can enjoy multiple games simultaneously, just like they do in centralized casinos today. Also, they have the option to play all decentralized games directly through their wallets using MetaMask, meaning that nobody has to trust the casino with their funds – the way a truly decentralized casino is meant to operate.

About Fasttoken:

Fasttoken is an innovative secured-identity platform solution providing its users a powerful digital wallet where they can safely store their personal and financial data using the blockchain-fueled network.

