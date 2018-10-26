Genting Casino Westcliff begins multi-million-pound refurbishment

PRESS RELEASES

Genting Casino Westcliff, located on the Western Esplanade in Southend-on-Sea, has begun work on a multi-million-pound refurbishment of the casino. The refurbishment will focus on an upgrade to the exciting new bar area, as well as improvements throughout the casino itself.

The revamp of the bar area will include a brand-new long bar with multiple state-of-the-art flat screen TVs throughout the bar, including one 98inch LED screen that will be the biggest single screen in Southend. The bar will show live sporting events throughout the year including Premier League football and boxing events.

The bar will have a gold theme and a long bar format will increase capacity and provide more service stations reducing delays at the bar. Additional private booth areas are also being installed with mobile phone charging points.

All customers will be able to order food and drink from the bar and Genting Casino Westcliff have introduced a brand-new ‘Dark Nights’ food menu in time for the opening of the new bar area.

The refurbishment will see modernised toilet facilities, as well as new carpeting throughout the casino. General maintenance to the exterior of the casino is also underway, including new signage and neon lights.

Simon Woodford, general manager at Genting Casino Westcliff said. “We are delighted to announce that the casino is undergoing a fantastic refurbishment. The new and improved bar area will revert back to a long bar, rather than the island bar we currently have at the moment, offering our customers a better in casino experience. The TV screens, booths and food menu will provide our customers with a place they can relax and socialise with friends.”

The refurbishment is scheduled to be complete on Friday, November 16th.

For more information about Genting Casino Westcliff please the website or call 01273 725101.

For media enquiries, please contact The PHA Group (Genting’s communications agency) on Genting@thephagroup.com or on +44 207 0251 377 or +44 207 0251 377

About Genting UK

Genting Casinos UK Limited (“Genting”) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Genting Malaysia Berhad. Genting operates 42 land-based casino premises in the UK across England and Scotland and also operates a casino in Egypt Crockfords Cairo through a subsidiary. In London Genting runs the Crockfords casino which has its origins in the private members gaming club established in 1828 by William Crockford and the Colony Club, Maxims, The Palm Beach, Genting Casino Cromwell Mint and Genting Casino Chinatown.

