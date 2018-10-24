Football legends set for Fansbet Star Sixes 2019

PRESS RELEASES

Old rivalries are renewed as Star Sixes returns in January 2019 with a host of football legends, and Fansbet are thrilled to be the Official Title Sponsor in Glasgow.

After the success of the inaugural event at London’s O2 Arena in 2017, Fansbet Star Sixes comes to Glasgow’s SSE Hydro from January 4-6 with Scotland, England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Wales and an all-star Rest of the World team competing.

World-class names are guaranteed with World Cup and European Championships winner Robert Pires back as Rest of the World captain and looking to add to his winners’ medal from 2017.

“AFTER THE FRENCH TEAM WON THE WORLD CUP IN THE SUMMER AND WE WON THE STAR SIXES 2017 I’VE GOT USED TO WINNING AND I’M EXPECTING FURTHER SUCCESS IN JANUARY,” PIRES SAID.

“The last Star Sixes in London was really competitive and I know with the quality of players we’ve got we can expect more of the same in Glasgow. I won a lot of trophies in my career and you never lose that burning desire to be the best.”

And the host city is well represented too with Rangers favourites Jorg Albertz, Marco Negri and Barry Ferguson signed up. The former Scotland captain is relishing the prospect of playing in the city where he made his name once more.

Legends Robert Pires, Barry Ferguson and Simon Donnelly look forward to the 2019 Fansbet Star Sixes at the launch event in Glasgow

“The best times of my career were spent in Glasgow with Rangers so I am thrilled to have the opportunity to come back here and get the chance to represent Scotland once more – and in the shadow of Ibrox too,” he said.

“We came up against some unbelievable players like Rivaldo and Alessandro Del Piero last time in London and we know the standard is going to be just as high this time. There’s silverware at stake and these games will be fiercely contested with so many local derbies.”

Former Celtic stars Robert Douglas and Jackie McNamara are joined by Simon Donnelly – another veteran of 2017.

“I LOVED PLAYING AT THE FIRST STAR SIXES TOURNAMENT IN LONDON BUT COMING HOME TO GLASGOW AS A GLASWEGIAN IS EXTRA SPECIAL FOR ME,” HE SAID. “I’M REALLY LOOKING FORWARD TO TESTING MYSELF AGAINST SOME OF THE HUGE NAMES WHO’LL BE PLAYING.

“Representing my country was the pinnacle of my career and it’s something that’s impossible to replicate. But pulling on a Scotland jersey again in front of a Scottish crowd in Glasgow is something I’m really excited to do again.”

And Fansbet will be there every step of the way to bring you all the action as the teams battle it out for the coveted title of Fansbet Star Sixes champion!

Fansbet Chief Marketing Officer Nicola Fitton said: “We at Fansbet are delighted to be bringing the Fansbet Star Sixes to Glasgow in January. This is the most prestigious legends tournament in the world and we’re talking about some genuine greats of the game so the quality of the football is going to be really high once more.

“Glasgow is a passionate football city which eats, sleeps and breathes the beautiful game. Here at Fansbet we’re all about fans, they’re the lifeblood of the game, and the Fansbet Star Sixes will be a fantastic event for all those supporters who come to the SSE Hydro or watch at home.”

STAR SIXES CEO NEIL BAILEY ADDED: “AFTER THE SUCCESS OF OUR INAUGURAL EVENT IN LONDON IN 2017 WE’RE DELIGHTED TO BE WORKING WITH OUR FRIENDS AT FANSBET TO BRING STAR SIXES TO THE SSE HYDRO IN GLASGOW IN JANUARY.

“The beauty of Star Sixes lies not in only the world-class names involved but in the fiercely competitive nature of the games. That was evident in London and fans coming to Glasgow can expect the same excitement, passion and rivalry – these players are former internationals, World Cup and European Championship winners after all, they don’t like losing!”

Fansbet are committed to giving 50 per cent of their net profits back to fans.

Fansbet, about Fans, by fans, for fans.

