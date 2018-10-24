BetQL launches mobile-first analytics platform for sports betting

PRESS RELEASES

Wednesday October 24th, 2018 – BetQL has launched a mobile-first analytics platform for sports bettors to penetrate the B2C sports betting space and help fans take on the bookmakers.

BetQL specialises in providing data designed to assist players in bet discovery by guiding them to the value on the betting board. Powerful betting insight enables punters to make informed wagers across many sportsbooks through one intuitive portal.

UK-facing static websites are technologically outdated and BetQL provides a modernised, fully-native mobile app with unrivalled user experience and design.

BetQL leverages the data engine that powers the fantasy sports products, RotoQL and SquadQL, to deliver superior sports betting analytics optimized for consumers.

Punters can explore the best value all from one console screen with explanations why a bet is recommended – including line movement, sharp money and public ticket distribution, plus relevant team trends.

The betting analytics product launched to capitalise on the positive ruling earlier this year in favour of New Jersey to overturn the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, or PASPA. With May’s momentous decision it will pave the way for an evolution of a ‘middle class’ of betting who have moved up the learning curve.

To date, over 115,000 users have downloaded BetQL. Users have saved over 60,000 picks so far through Week 6 of the NFL season within BetQL.

BetQL’s CEO Justin Park said: “BetQL gives punters the power to find and place bets through a simple, mobile-first app. Designed with the latest technology, BetQL promises to help an educated betting class take on Vegas and deliver the best user experience available during an action-packed season of sports.”

About RotoQL

RotoQL is a direct-to-consumer sports data and analytics business. Headquartered in New York, NY, the sports-tech company has three product lines: RotoQL for daily fantasy, SquadQL for season long fantasy and BetQL for sports betting. These products provide users with streamlined historical research and predictive data to help them compete more effectively in fantasy and betting. Founded in 2015 by Justin Park, Frank Kim and Mike Shiekman, RotoQL seeks to enrich the sports experience through data. For more info visit www.rotoql.com

Comments