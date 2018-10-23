Patagonia Entertainment boosts offering with Red Rake deal

PRESS RELEASES

Tuesday October 23rd, 2018 – Patagonia Entertainment is continuing its hot streak by welcoming another content partner in Red Rake Gaming, an online casino provider with its origins in social games.

This deal will see Red Rake integrate its award-winning video bingo titles onto the Patagonia content platform. It will enable Patagonia’s clients to experience even more immersive bingo gaming content. Among the games joining the platform are classics Mega Money, World Football, Disco Nights and Hollywood Dreams.

Patagonia’s exciting library of games is always expanding and now features over 200 titles and includes third-party games from Ortiz, RCT, Zest, FBM, Play n Go and Ezugi, among others.

Patagonia Entertainment’s Global Business Development Manager Victor Arias said: “We’re always looking to expand our offering and Red Rake’s video bingo content is the ideal way to do so. Red Rake’s philosophy sits perfectly with ours and the games will help ensure success throughout the LATAM market.”

Nick Barr, Managing Director of Red Rake Gaming, Malta, said: “Our partnership with Patagonia is an important collaboration as this will increase our reach in the Latam market where we have seen great results on our games. It’s exciting to be working with a very strong partner in the region and we look forward to a very prosperous relationship.”



About Patagonia Entertainment

Patagonia Entertainment is a truly omni-channel iGaming platform servicing both new and established online and land-based operators. The company began life in Video Bingo game development and is still known for creating the most innovative titles on the market. Video Bingo is a hybrid between Bingo and Slot games. The company has managed to become one of the most popular game developers in the Latin American market and are rapidly growing into other markets. More information about Patagonia Entertainment can be found at www.patagonia-e.com.

