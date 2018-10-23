Groove Gaming get in the groove to attend inaugural ICE Africa

PRESS RELEASES

Tuesday, October 23; 2018, Malta – Leading aggregator Groove Gaming are attending the inaugural ICE Africa, the first ICE event to take place outside of the UK. ICE Africa reflects the ambition of the African industry for growth, with the event expected to be the benchmark of growth for the African Gaming industry and economy as well as provide a new platform for global growth.

Over 1200 gaming representatives are expected to attend from 24 African Nations and will make their way to Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg for the show. ICE Africa will be an event where the industry can meet, network, and see the very latest gaming innovations from dynamic companies like Groove Gaming.

At the heart of Groove Gaming’s expertise is selecting the highest-quality content to differentiate their offering and to drive player-engagement for clients. The Groove Gaming team are constantly curating a portfolio of high-profile games, which is then made available to clients as a prebuilt library from which they choose the right regionally-compliant titles for their players.

The versatile company’s services are extensive, covering world-class game supply from a stable of carefully selected partners and a broad portfolio of over 1500 HTML5 slots and other games from leading games makers including Wazdan, Leap Games Studios, Iron Dog, Play’nGo, Betsoft, Playson, Extreme Live Gaming, Merkur, Spinomenal, Evolution Gaming, Habanero and Fugaso, with new providers being added almost every week. Apart from the growing portfolio of games, other services include payment processing, fraud protection, risk management, regulatory compliance, business intelligence, affiliate promotion and customer service, as well as support in launching, maintaining, and growing new online casinos.

Groove Gaming has a team of experienced gaming professionals working closely with a carefully-compiled cluster of clients, such as EveryMatrix, iGP, Digitain, Equinox Dynamic, Alpha Interactive, ProgressPlay and Evoplay, amongst others. Every client enjoys 24/7/365 account services to maximise revenue and introduce games that deepen player involvement for a richer and more rewarding player experience.

Rebecca Sotomora, Head of Sales at Groove Gaming said: “Our focus is premium service combined with best-in-class content which we are showcasing during ICE Africa. Our ever-expanding games collection can be integrated with most platforms in a couple of weeks, giving casinos the ability to differentiate their offering quickly and efficiently. We look forward to engaging with the industry at ICE Africa.”

ABOUT GROOVE GAMING:

Offering an extensive game library of over 1500 HTML5 slots, table games and video pokers, Groove Gaming is headquartered in Israel and holds licenses issued by the UKGC and the MGA. Groove Gaming was founded in 2016 by a group of professionals who all had the dream of creating an exclusive service so entrepreneurs could meet the growing gaming needs of the world. Expert managers control financial transactions with accuracy and foresight, and Groove Gaming’s top-notch customer service rivals, and in most cases beats, most multinational companies operating today. With integrated multiple streams from today’s top providers Groove Gaming powers market access with industry heavyweights.

