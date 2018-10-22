ICS to attend inaugural ICE Africa

PRESS RELEASES

Sports content and digital media specialist to talk to delegates about range of products and services

22 October, 2018 – Leeds: The team from Independent Content Services (ICS), the sports content and digital media specialist, has packed its bags and will touch down in Johannesburg later this month to attend ICE Africa 2018.

ICS will be attending the event, which runs from 24-25 October, and will be talking to operators, suppliers, affiliates and regulators about its range of content and translation services across written, audio and broadcast media.

This includes its match day radio shows which broadcast on FM radio across Nigeria every Saturday and Sunday, along with a Kenyan-based radio service.

The ICS team will also be on hand to talk about its translation and localisation services, which include major African dialects such as Afrikaans, Swahili and Yoruba among others.

ICS works with local content creators that are also betting and sports experts to ensure quality content and accurate translations.

The digital media specialist will also be talking about new and exciting products, including video blasts that can be fired out to punters during key moments in games, such as a goal being scored and updates at half-time and full-time, as well as team news and match previews.

The videos include commentary, rich graphics and animations, and can be tailored to individual bookmaker brands, formats and styles.

ICS has also recently launched an Amazon Alexa Skill, which allows operators to unlock the power of voice for the first time. The Skill is 100% customisable and can be used to send team and match information, as well as betting tips, to consumers.

Dean Rayson, Business Development Director at Independent Content Services, said: “Africa is one of the fastest growing online sports betting markets in the world, with a raft of countries embracing regulation and legalising the activity for the very first time.

“That said, it is already a fiercely competitive market, and operators and affiliates must use content across written, audio and visual formats to engage punters and readers and drive them to their sites.

“Furthermore, breaking into the market requires significant local knowledge and expertise – a knowledge and expertise that ICS has.

“We can’t wait to arrive in Africa and speak with delegates about the opportunity the market presents, and how our services can help them succeed now and into the future.”

If you would like to arrange a meeting, please contact Dean Rayson on dean@icsmediagroup.com.

About ICS:

Independent Content Services (ICS) is an international content and digital media specialist. The company creates and supplies hundreds of daily stories, features and previews, many hours of live and recorded audio services, video, marketing, translation and more in over 60 languages.

Comments