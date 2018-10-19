BetConstruct has enabled Poker vertical under its MGA licence

PRESS RELEASES

BetConstruct has continued to sweep up accreditation from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) after securing approval to add poker to its set of licensed products.

The developer and provider of online and land-based gaming solutions has confirmed that it has been granted an approval from the MGA to add Poker vertical (type 3) under both B2C and B2B licences. This is a perfect addition to BetConstruct’s MGA licenses which were already covering sports betting and provision of fantasy sports.

Earlier this year, the company also secured approval from the regulator for its B2C operation to add casino vertical (type 1), which enables games from well-known Malta-based casino providers.

Upon making this announcement in May, BetConstruct Head of Licensing and Certification Karine Kocharyan said that it was an excellent opportunity for its partners to use a “fully-fledged white label offering through one skin”, while teasing the addition of poker – something that has now come to fruition just five months on.

“We are very pleased to secure Online Poker Licence as a result of the continuous development and improvement of our software,” comments Vigen Badalyan, BetConstruct Founder and CEO. “Meeting high technical standards of MGA, we now offer to build on high game profiles and attract maximum player numbers with our Poker Software. European operators can take full advantage of our system providing increased levels of protection for novice players from losing their bankroll to far more experienced players and advanced game functionality including multi-table play for professional players.”

BetConstruct is an award-winning developer and provider of online and land-based gaming solutions with development, sales and service centers around the globe.

BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include an extensive range of products and services, including Sportsbook, Sports Data Solutions, Retail Solutions, RNG & Live Dealer Casino, VR Casino, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Platform and more. The latest addition is the industry-first complete management infrastructure, SpringBME (Business Management Environment).

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services that empower operators’ growth and help contain their costs. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unfettered opportunity to succeed.

Comments