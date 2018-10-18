Today sees the official launch of Caribbean-based online gaming site PowerPlay.com

PRESS RELEASES

The new gaming brand is launching their offering to Caribbean and Central American players. PowerPlay strongly believes that the Caribbean and Central American markets, with a passion for sports to match any region in the world, deserve a bookmaker and casino provider that customizes an offering for them.

Core offerings will center around football, cricket, tennis and basketball. There will also be live casino, a new concept to many local players and one that is sure to create excitement.

Keith McDonnell, Co-Founder of PowerPlay is bullish about his company’s new offering. “The Caribbean and Central American markets have been waiting for a company to provide them a service that truly meets their needs. With promotions, on site content and customer service all managed locally, PowerPlay will be catering for the needs of local players”.

McDonnell continues, “Our Management Team own and run land-based casinos in the Caribbean and our research shows players are waiting for a localized online product. We will be bringing live betting on sports and casino to players via mobile and desktop devices and we feel our product is as competitive as any other in the local markets. We cannot wait for players to try it out”.

PowerPlay.com will be promoting online via advertising, affiliates and joint promotions as well as locally via TV, radio, print and local events. Promotional events to drive new player registrations will be held in bars, cafes and land-based gambling locations.

With this new platform PowerPlay invites players to raise their game and opens up the opportunity for all players in the region to aspire to greater success.

The company’s online sportsbook will be provided by FSB Technologies. Their product is designed to meet the rising demands of mobile and live betting, as well as aggregating the industry’s best data feed suppliers. The PowerPlay site will also feature a wide range of casino content, including slots from Microgaming and Realistic Games. The live casino, provided by Evolution Gaming, allows players to interact with live dealers when playing table games such as blackjack and roulette.

The next stage of developments includes new payment options, currencies and languages to further localize for target markets. Once the product has been developed and customized for local players, expansion is planned across LATAM, Europe, Asia and Africa.

