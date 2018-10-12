Volt Casino fully electrified with SBC Awards shortlisting

PRESS RELEASES

October 12, 2018, Malta – Sparking new life into the recently launched Volt Casino is the news that it has been shortlisted for the SBC Awards in the ‘Rising Star in Gaming’ category.

A well established part of the annual awards scene, the SBC Awards recognise the achievements of operators and affiliates, as well as suppliers from across all the major disciplines including payments, marketing, platform providers and data. The SBC Awards 2018 will be announced on December 4 at The Artillery Garden in London.

Volt Casino, which enjoys a high-level of player trust, is the source of excellent online casino action, unrivalled loyalty program, secure deposits, first class customer service and reliable payouts. Licensed in both the UK and Malta, Volt Casino offers players an engaging and slick experience with a robust design for both desktop and mobile, supported by a range of the best games from providers such as NetEnt, Microgaming and Wazdan. Volt Casino offers hundreds of the most popular classic and video slots, a range of table games as well as live casino and sportsbook to suit players’ needs. Whether it’s the rush in beating the dealer in a variety of live casino games, the thrill of hitting a big win on players’ favourite online slot or excitement of placing a bet on a sports team, the fun never stops at Volt Casino!

Player sign-ups are surging due to wager-free bonuses offered by the casino, with new players receiving up to 50 wager-free spins for depositing €20. Furthermore, Volt Casino allows players to collect Volt Points while playing their favourite games. To feel the true power of Volt Points players are encouraged to take part in various daily Missions, which involve a variety of activities including depositing, winning or wagering players’ funds, and have been designed to provide unforgettable gaming-experience for each and every player. After collecting enough Volt Points, players can exchange them for wager-free spins of cash in the casino’s Volt Store.

Daphne Xerri, Head of Casino at Volt Casino said, “It takes real power to stand out in such a crowded marketplace, so we’re absolutely thrilled to have been selected from so many new market entrants for this important SBC Award. It also says a lot for the team here at Volt Casino to be recognised as a ‘Rising Star in Gaming’, it makes us happy to think we’re powered by the galactic energy of the stars.”

For further information visit www.voltcasino.com

ABOUT VOLT CASINO:

Volt Casino is the home for top-notch online slots, live casino games and sportsbook. The casino holds licences issued by Malta Gaming Authority, The UK Gambling Commission and Curaçao eGaming and is the best available source of excellent online casino action, unrivalled loyalty program, wager-free rewards, secure deposits, first class customer service and reliable payouts.

Contact: Edwin Ward, Ogilvy PR, (+356) 9920 7677

