Sportingtech won the Best Customer Service Award 2018

Sportingtech, the gaming platform provider won the Best Customer Service Award for 2018. The Starlet Awards ceremony was organized by 5 Star Media.

Founded only in 2017, Sportingtech gathers a team with more than 10 years of experience in the gaming industry. Based in Lisbon, Portugal with regional office in Malta, the company thrives to develop ground-breaking solutions for the Operators targeting some of the most demanding gaming jurisdictions.

Dedicated and highly skilled individuals are at customers’ disposal all the time, available for any query or issue related to operations.

The services include guidance in Setup Process (launching the software, Server Setup), initial design of the website according to provided mockups, online workshops and trainings for proper usage of the Platform, continuous maintenance and upgrades of the Platform, 24/7 B2B technical support (multi-language) via email or live chat, consultancy related to general business strategy and improvements, continuous development of the product according to market requirements, activation of new upcoming products/features according to standard releases, and many more.

Besides standards, there are also additional services provided to Sportingtech’s customers: risk and trading management services for Sportsbook, supporting activities in marketing campaigns, fraud detection and prevention services, background monitoring of operations, competitors and personal advisement, additional customization of the system according to your requests, design and preparation of marketing materials.

Elvis Džombić, Head of Business Development at Sportingtech, expressed how pleased he is with the award “We are extremely happy to be recognized as the company with the best customer service. Our team is very dedicated to providing best possible service and we will improve even more over time. Excellent platform in combination with highly skilled professionals guarantees success for our customers”.

This is just one of many nominations for Sportingtech lately. We were among top five companies at CEEG Awards as Best Rising Star in Sports Betting Technology 2018, and we are also nominated for SBC Awards.

About Sportingtech



Sportingtech is a gaming platform provider with an unrivalled online operation. As a new player on the market, development has been significant since being established in 2017. Managed by the highly experienced workforce, the platform is set to rise to international success.

With offices in Portugal, Malta, UK and Uruguay, Sportingtech has worldwide possibilities with access to a number of markets.

