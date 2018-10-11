New UX review from Degree 53 focuses on best practices for horse racing

PRESS RELEASES

Degree 53, the leading online gambling UX, design and software development agency, have launched a new report in their series of Betting and Gaming UX Reviews, focusing on horse racing. The team look at the user experience of ten leading sports betting operators in the UK to find out which of their products come out on top.

The review highlights the best features that every operator should have for an engaging betting experience for any horse racing fan, both on desktop and mobile. The team also provide their reasons why certain elements need improvement and offer suggestions for consideration to the product owners. Brands, such as bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes and William Hill are featured in the review to give a broad overview of the current horse racing services on offer.

Andrew Daniels, managing director at Degree 53 says: “Horse racing is one of the most popular sports in the UK and worldwide, and is accessible to a wide range of customers. We want to highlight the importance of improving the user experience to make it easy and enjoyable for everyone. Our UX review looks at the different elements that the horse racing vertical offers. It’s essential that it is consistent across desktop and mobile devices. We pick out the best areas, provide our reasoning for what doesn’t work and recommendations for making it better. This is our guide for operators to consider how they could make their services more engaging and intuitive, thus increasing repeat trade.”

The Horse Racing UX Review follows a number of reports on Betting and Gaming services in Degree 53’s portfolio. They include the team’s insights into creating fun and modern online casino and sports betting products that offer a simple customer experience for users of any level. Degree 53 believe that UX is one of the key areas that could improve customer life cycle, as well as boosting engagement without having to embark on full product redevelopment.

The Horse Racing UX Review can be accessed here .

Media enquiries to Jenny Winter at Degree 53

jennifer.winter@degree53.com

+44 (0)161 359 4000

About Degree 53

Degree 53 is an award-winning digital agency, providing bespoke, innovative solutions to the gambling and betting industries. It specialises in mobile app and website development, UX, design, bespoke platform build and consultancy services. Degree 53 holds the Remote Gambling Software licence accredited by the UK Gambling Commission and has worked on numerous projects, including sportsbook development, betting apps and websites, data feed management and API integration with third-party systems. Degree 53’s services aim to improve the digital experience for the operators in the gambling industry. More information can be found at www.degree53gaming.com

