Betsoft Gaming is named Best Slot Provider at 2018 Starlet Awards

5/10/2018 – Valletta, Malta – Reinforcing its status as one of the iGaming industry’s premier content providers, Betsoft Gaming has been named Best Slot Provider at the 2018 Starlet Awards.

Operated by 5 Star iGaming Media, the Starlet Awards aim to showcase the best of the B2B value chain. The exclusive annual event highlights success, ethics, and innovation in 15 different categories, with winners being chosen by a panel of expert judges.

The 2018 Starlet Awards were hotly contested – especially in the game-oriented categories, where a wide variety of game producers and studios vied for recognition in a small number of areas. Nominations for Slot Provider of the Year were particularly crowded, with Betsoft emerging in front of a pack of more than 15 of the industry’s biggest names.

Although Starlet awards criteria remain secret, Betsoft has demonstrated its unmatched skill in creating sought-after cinematic slot games multiple times in the judging period. Recent releases include the social-inspired Sugar Pop 2, the innovative, jackpot-driven Reels of Wealth, and the mythical Golden Owl of Athena.

Due for launch later this year is Betsoft’s marquee, genre-redefining game Max Quest: Wrath of Ra, which promises to usher in a new era of gaming, and will secure the company’s prestige in the slot sector for the coming year and beyond.

“We are obviously thrilled to have been named Best Slot Provider, especially in light of the fierce competition we faced,” says Betsoft’s Marketing Director, Annamaria Anastasi. “Our output has always been popular with operators in regulated markets around the world, but I am particularly proud of the calibre of experiences we have created this year. We took the time to focus on developing proprietary technologies and recruiting the best in-house talent, and I know the entire Betsoft team is extremely happy to see their efforts validated with such a prestigious industry award.”

About Betsoft Gaming:

Betsoft Gaming develops innovative casino games for desktop and mobile. Its portfolio of more than 190 RNG titles reaches players through partnerships with many of the iGaming industry’s leading operators. Under the SLOTS3™ banner, Betsoft is elevating players’ expectations; these cinematic, true-3D slots blend rapid, gratifying gameplay with an audio-visual excellence more typical of movies and videogames.

An early entrant to mobile gaming, Betsoft launched the ToGo™ collection in 2012. More recently, Betsoft revealed the Shift™ environment, which supports truly cross-platform development at the same time as increasing performance, drastically reducing file size and streamlining integration.

Casino Manager, Betsoft’s comprehensive back-office platform, rolls reporting, management, marketing, promotion, and administration into a single compelling package.

Betsoft is headquartered and licensed to operate in Malta, and holds additional licenses in Romania and Curacao. Contact sales@betsoft.com or visit www.betsoft.com for general information and enquiries. For press and marketing enquiries, email press@betsoft.com.

