Interblock to exhibit its comprehensive collection of cutting-edge ETG solutions at G2E 2018

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (XX July 2018) – Luxury gaming manufacturer and electronic table game (ETG) industry leader, Interblock, will present its comprehensive portfolio of automated, video and dealer assist product lines that will revolutionize the way the gaming sector perceives ETG’s on booth #1239 at the 2018 Global Gaming Expo.

“We feel strongly that innovation will continue to be our reputation at this year’s G2E. A combination of next generation Stadium offerings and our revolutionary Universal Cabinet have been designed to appeal to large and small casinos alike,” said John Connelly, Interblock Global CEO.

Interblock’s award-winning stadium configurations will be one such product demonstrating the company’s latest enhancements. With compelling audio and visual effects, side bets the Diamond product line gives ultimate flexibility to operators and provides an enhanced gaming experience. Any desired number of play stations can be connected to a single unit. Its live craps table, launched at G2E 2017, allows a player to throw the dice on a craps table within a stadium environment. Tournament-mode will also be active on various game types within the Stadium as well as its ability to connect to external Interblock generators.

Interblock’s number-one selling product-line, MiniStar, will launch new game forms and features at G2E on its blackjack, bacarrat, craps and roulette games. The compact Roulette ETG delivers more than 120 results per hour and provides all of the features and functionalities available on Interblock’s Diamond product line in a smaller footprint and a lower price point. MiniStar Roulette will feature a new ball-chasing light and sound effects designed to elevate the player experience. LED lights on the wheel and amplifying sound effects will chase the ball until it drops into a pocket.

MiniStar Dice will also be on Interblock’s display. This product is composed of Interblock’s new micro-dice generator and play stations that are closely situated around it, providing excellent dice visibility for the player. It offers most of Interblock’s Diamond Craps features, but in a smaller footprint.

The IBX eTABLE is a cashless video gaming table that can integrate with existing Hotel and Cruise ship systems. It offers roulette, baccarat, multi-hand blackjack, Texas Hold’em and tournament mode for Texas Hold’em games. The IBX eTABLES can also connect online players to the same platform via the Internet through their PC or mobile device.

Interblock’s breakthrough form-factor, Universal Cabinet, is a standalone unit with slot-like hardware designed to support a variety of games. Available in both video and automated formats, the product will demonstrate craps, roulette, blackjack and baccarat games and its ability to connect to external Interblock generators. Universal Cabinet is revolutionary to the gaming industry and will change the way a typical casino floor is configured moving forward.

The multi-game StarBar is a play station designed for the bar top. StarBar allows players to interact with up to four games simultaneously. A variety of different games are available at the player’s fingertips including, craps, blackjack, multi-hand blackjack, roulette, video poker and more.

Diamond Video Blackjack will feature an enhanced Virtual Dealer with fast-deal graphics that have reduced waiting time for participating players resulting in more hands per hour. Each play station offers 27-inch high definition screens that allow players to play up to three industry-leading side bets at a time.

