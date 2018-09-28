UltraPlay received the best eSports supplier of the year from two industry’s Awards

PRESS RELEASES

UltraPlay has been awarded as the best eSports betting service provider of 2018 by Starlet Awards, organized by the 5 Star iGaming media and Central and Eastern European Gaming (CEEGC) Awards, held in Budapest. The two accolades came a week after the successful performance of the company during the key eSports event of the year – ESI London, where UltraPlay has presented its latest updates and insights from its advanced eSports betting suite during the exhibition and conference days.

Mario Ovcharov, CEO of UltraPlay, who also participated in the Innovation Talks at the CEEG conference in Budapest, has commented: “It is a great honor to be acknowledged as the best eSports service provider of the year by two industry’s Awards – one focused on the CEE region and the other covering the leading B2B iGaming providers. This wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication of the entire team of UltraPlay creating the innovative concepts that make the company standing out from the crowd. We would also like to thank all who voted for us and our clients who spread the word for our unrivaled eSports betting products around the globe.”

Having been at the forefront of the iGaming industry for more than 8 years now, UltraPlay has been creating and developing innovative concepts embracing the entire spectrum of the industry with its turn-key iGaming platform and betting solutions with a leadership position on the eSports betting vertical. The company’s eSports betting suite is used by the leading eSports dedicated brands and covers both established and emerging markets.

The Starlet Awards celebrate the best providers in the B2B supply chain. Judging is conducted by a specifically selected panel of industry experts all with diverse experience and ideally placed to be able to decide which products and innovations are outstanding in their field. Offering the widest coverage of competitive games (25+), 3000+ events monthly as well as 1500+ live events a month and more than 50 markets, UltraPlay has been awarded for its leading position on the eSports betting service provision for 2018.

Celebrating gaming software suppliers with their outstanding contributions to the online sector, CEEGC Awards recognized UltraPlay as the Best Overall eSports service provider of 2018 with the votes given both online and on-site, during the CEEGC conference.

About UltraPlay:

UltraPlay is a modern technological company, founded in 2010, with the core ambition to offer an innovative approach to the online gaming industry by providing advanced betting solutions, focused on sports and eSports betting, live betting, white label, online casino and Blockchain technology.

Assembled by a team of iGaming professionals with vast experience in betting product development, operations, eSports and marketing, UltraPlay is a trusted partner for delivering superior sports software and odds products to its customers. Learn more about the company here: www.ultraplay.co

