POKER

Most players go into a poker tournament series expecting to perform well and, with a little luck, possible make it to the final table. Making it to more than one final table in a single series is the mark of a truly gifted player. That is exactly what Tim Burt did at the recently completed Gulf Coast Poker Championship at Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Burt finished second at the Opening Event for $42,563 and followed that up with a title win at the $1,350 Main Event, taking home an additional $103,752. The 37-year-old Mississippi native has now picked up over $1.1 million in live poker action, according to the Hendon Mob.

There were a total of 13 events spread out over 11 days this year, making it one of the largest poker festivals in the southern U.S. states. Burt’s second-place finish at the first event was impressive, given that there were a total of $1,738 entries. The Main Event attracted a field of 375, setting a record for both the state and the tournament.

According to Henry Garrison, Beau Rivage’s poker manager, “The Gulf Coast Poker Championship continues to draw more players each year. We attribute this year’s record numbers to our exciting new format – the ‘Beau Format’ – where all Day 2 players are guaranteed to be in the money. It’s been very well-received by the poker community. We always seek input and feedback from our players as we strive to make our poker tournaments the best in the region.”

In an interview with PokerNews following his stellar performance, Burt stated, “It felt great because I’ve called this my home casino for nine years,” he said. “I told myself I would not chop the Main Event and I would win it outright if I was lucky enough to get to the final table. I really don’t enjoy poker as much as I used to but I really enjoy the end game with all the pressure on the line.

“This was my most special win because it was my home field so to speak, and I’ve gotten close a few times. I want to thank Beau for all the support and love. Henry Garrison is doing a great job, and he listens to the players.”

Burt’s take at the Main Event overwhelmed that of runner-up Hiep Doan, who picked up $59,784. Warren Sheaves came in third and pocketed $34,823 while Mack Ham made it to fourth place and won $26,758.

