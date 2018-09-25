BetConstruct brings its latest enhancements to G2E Vegas

PRESS RELEASES

BetConstruct travels to the byword of gambling and entertainment, Las Vegas, to impress all the top figures and decision makers of the industry in the US with its market-leading products.

As the doors open up for online sports wagering in the United States, BetConstruct joins G2E Vegas, a critical event for all companies in the igaming industry. This year at Stand 4818 we are proud to show an even wider line-up of our products which have not been featured in the US in the past.

“The key for BetConstruct at G2E is to show the immense capabilities of our products and our team and to show our commitment to the US market,” comments Jonathan Aiwazian, BetConstruct Regional Director in the US. “We are looking to make big moves in the US market for the rest of 2018 and into 2019, and the plan is to use G2E to ignite some of these plans. With all the leaders in the industry in one place, we will look to exchange ideas and strengthen our path forward.”

Due to the recent changes in the US legal landscape and the intense demand by land-based casinos to get their hands on sportsbook technology, Sportsbook is in the center of the attention. BetConstruct being a veteran in the European sports betting market, will eagerly show off its new American view of Sportsbook tailor specifically for the market. With our huge library of live match betting choices, we are looking to educate the US market on the excitement of in-game betting, which has become so popular outside the country.

Live Casino have also shown to be quite popular in the states. We look forward to display our Live Studio solution featuring real-life croupier as it presents an amazing opportunity to unearth new players and new revenues. So does our Fantasy Sports software which met a huge appeal during World Cup 2018 enhanced with Tournaments mode and redesigned interface.

About BetConstruct

BetConstruct is an award-winning developer and provider of online and land-based gaming solutions with development, sales and service centers around the globe.

BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include an extensive range of products and services, including Sportsbook, Sports Data Solutions, Retail Solutions, RNG & Live Dealer Casino, VR Casino, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Platform and more. The latest addition is the industry-first complete management infrastructure, SpringBME (Business Management Environment).

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services that empower operators’ growth and help contain their costs. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unfettered opportunity to succeed.

