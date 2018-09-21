10 gold bracelets up for grabs at WSOP Europe

POKER

Just over two weeks remain until the start of the 2018 WSOP Europe (WSOPE). The series of events will get underway on October 9 and run until November 2 at King’s Casino in Rozvadov, Czech Republic, the casino that has become synonymous with major European poker tournaments. There will be a total of ten gold bracelets to be awarded, compared to the 78 that were won this past summer at the WSOP Las Vegas series.

If players aren’t interested in a little gold bling, perhaps the prize pool will be a better enticement. The WSOPE offers a total guarantee of €13 million (US$15.3 million) across the events. The main event, a €10,300 (US$12,132) NLHE tournament, has €5 million (US$5.88 million) up for grabs.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Date Buy-in Event Prize pool* Oct. 9-13 €550 COLOSSUS No-Limit Hold’em €1,000,000 Oct. 14 €1,650 No-Limit Hold’em 6-Handed DeepStack (single re-entry) €200,000 Oct. 15-16 €550 Pot-Limit Omaha 8-Handed (unlimited re-entry) €100,000 Oct. 17 €1,100 NLHE Turbo Bounty Hunter ($300 bounties) €200,000 Oct. 18-20 €1,100 MONSTER STACK No-Limit Hold’em (1 entry/flight) €1,000,000 Oct. 21 €1,650 Pot Limit Omaha/No-Limit Hold’em Mix €200,000 Oct. 22 €2,200 Pot-Limit Omaha 8-Handed (unlimited re-entry) €200,000 Oct. 24 €25,000 NLHE Super High Roller (single re-entry) €1,000,000 Oct. 26 €100,000 NLHE King’s Super High Roller (unlimited re-entry) €5,000,000 Oct 27-28 €10,350 WSOP Europe Main Event (two entries allowed) €5,000,000

Last year, the series was a huge success. The first event, a €550 Colossus NLHE tournament, attracted 4,115 entries and saw Matous Skopera pick up his first bracelet and €270,015 (US$318,042). The main event drew 529 players, which pushed the initial guarantee of €4 million (US$4.7 million) up to €5,025,500 (US$5.91 million) and saw Marti de Torres take home the title and $1.29 million.

This year’s WSOP Player of the Year race will conclude when the WSOPE wraps up. Shaun Deeb currently sits on top of the leaderboard with 4,334.06 points, followed by Ben Yu (3,746.04) and Joe Cada (3.531.86). Deeb has had a spectacular run this year, winning two bracelets and cashing 17 times. In total, he has picked up over $2.5 million in nine months. So far, none have confirmed their participation in the WSOPE.

