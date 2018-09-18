Zitro unveils a new revolution in games in Torremolinos

PRESS RELEASES

ZITRO is preparing to present their latest Video Bingo and Video Slot products at the Andalusian Game Congress Expo in Torremolinos on 19-20 September 2018. At the expo, the company will reveal important advances in its range of video slot games with products marked by significant successes in international markets, and is expected to perform excellently in Spanish halls.

Manuela Jiménez, vice chairwoman at Zitro announces, “As we anticipated, BRYKE has achieved excellent results in Spain with the wide range of ‘Pick and Win’ games in its new and modern FUSION platform, and we want to showcase these at Torremolinos”.

The new cabinet that will be exhibited at the Andalusian Congress Expo is already installed in many Spanish halls, chosen for their advanced technology and Ultra Slim design that occupy less space than any other furniture on the market and offering players greater comfort- features that a lot of operators and players have asked for and are enjoying.

New for Video Bingo, ZITRO will present its impressive Blackwave machine for the Andalusian market, already successfully installed in the first game hall in Andalusia, with new games and promotion systems. “We want to highlight our leadership in the Video Bingo game segment by presenting the high quality products that characterize us. Our broad games catalogue and our Zitro Partnership Program (ZPP) will undoubtedly be an important benefit for gambling operators”.

Also, with an important presence in Torremolinos will be Zitro’s Electronic Bingo, BET, the advanced, versatile and complete product which is adaptable and configurable for both operators and players.

For more information:

Departamento de Comunicación Zitro

ines.perez@globalzitro.com/ adelaida.rodriguez@globalzitro.com

Tel.: +34 937 456 900/ +34 91 7997366

Comments