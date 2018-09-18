SoftGamings enriched its providers catalogue with Asia Live Tech

PRESS RELEASES

SoftGamings, a company providing software solutions and games for online casinos, has signed an agreement with Asia Live Tech, the first Bitcoin iGaming software provider in Asia.

The companies agreed on offering the Asia Live Tech Live dealer games on the SoftGamings platform, which means new types of Live dealer products for SoftGamings and better outreach to the CIS and European markets.

Erwin Dickman, Online Marketing Manager at Asia Live Tech, says:

“Within a span of few years, Asia Live Tech has become one of Asia’s most trusted brands in the iGaming industry, earning the trust of well-known operators with the goal of constantly surpassing its own achievements through evolving methodologies, development practices, and qualitative systems. We look forward to long-term and fruitful cooperation with SoftGamings.”

Irina Sazonova, Director of Partnerships at SoftGamings, adds:

“We have been looking into diversifying our Live dealer suite, and Asia Live Tech is a perfect addition to our Live Bundle, a single-integration suite of all the top live products on the market. This vendor offers games that haven’t been in our portfolio, such as Sic Bo, Fan-Tan and some more titles you don’t usually find on European and CIS markets. It is a great way to enliven one’s casino, as well as to reach a larger audience from Asia.”

Apart from the above titles, the Asia Live Tech suite includes Baccarat, Xoc Dia, Dragon Tiger, slot games, Keno, Asian lotteries and sportsbook. Being the focus made on specific products, the provider pays attention to quality standards. For instance, slots are developed in house to convey cultural variety and add a touch of South-East Asia.

Players having chosen to play Asia Live Tech enjoy full-screen view, real-time game statistics, transparent play and HD video streaming.

About Asia Live Tech

Asia Live Tech is The First Bitcoin iGaming Software Provider in Asia which provides cost-effective White Label iGaming platform solutions, product integrations, online gaming products, online license from a licensed land-based casino in Cambodia. The company also provides an outsourced call center services solution as well as iGaming offices & call center space for rent to iGaming entrepreneurs, companies, affiliates and aggregators. Their platform and games support multiple cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Ripple including standard fiat currencies.

